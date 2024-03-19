Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shortlisted nominees will join representatives from the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Sports Forum and the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council at Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre on Wednesday, March 27 to celebrate their sporting achievements and to hear the winners announced.

Lord Mayor Alderman Margaret Tinsley said: “Some 49 nominations across seven categories have made it to the shortlist, illustrating that the ABC borough is a beacon of participative sporting excellence. The judging panel was overwhelmed by the number and exceptionally high standard of nominations. This promises to be a great night of celebration for our sporting heroes.”

The shortlisted individuals, teams and clubs vying for the top spots include:

Shortlisted nominees announced for Senior Sports Awards 2024.

Volunteer Awards (sponsored by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council).

Alan Nelson (Waringstown Cricket Club); Martin Duffy (Banbridge Cycling Club); Danielle Marshall (Naomh Pol CLG); Mildred Hodgett (Banbridge Golf Club); Catherine Nelson (Sean Treacy’s Hurling Club); Ann Robinson (Banbridge & Rathfriland Karate Club); Paula Stewart (Lurgan Rugby Football & Cricket Club); Amy Wethers (Craigavon Aztecs Volleyball Club).

Sports Person with a Disability (sponsored by the Downshire Arms Hotel).

Scott Cromie (Craigavon Boccia Club).

Senior Team of the Year (sponsored by Rider Levett Bucknall).

Lurgan Coarse Angling Club Senior Team; St Peter’s Athletic Club Senior Ladies Team; All Saint Tullylish Indoor Bowling Club Rink; St Mary’s Granemore Camogie Club Senior Team; Loughgall Football Club 1st XI Team; Clann Eireann GAC Senior Ladies Team; Banbridge Hockey Club Men’s 1st XI Team; Banbridge Netball Club 1st Team; City of Armagh RFC 1st XV Team; Craigavon Aztecs Volleyball Club’s Senior Ladies Team; Craigavon Aztecs Volleyball Club Senior Men’s Team;.

Senior Coach of the Year (sponsored by Sport Northern Ireland).

Jordan Buchanan (Craigavon Cowboys American Football Club); Dean Smith (Loughgall Football Club); Sinead Geary (Clann Eireann GAC); Scott McCandless (Banbridge Hockey Club); Kevin Broderick (Banbridge & Rathfriland Karate Club); Chris Parker (City of Armagh RFC).

Club of the Year (sponsored by Kingspan Water and Energy Ltd).

Dromore & District Angling Club; St Peter’s Athletic Club; Dunbarton Bowling Club; Waringstown Cricket Club; Lurgan Town Football Club; Clann na Banna CLG; Clann Eireann; St Mary’s GAC Aghagallon;; Banbridge & Rathfriland Karate Club; Craigavon Aztecs Volleyball Club.

Sportswoman of the Year (sponsored by Campbell’s Eurospar).

Kathryn Morton (Ballyvally Archers, Banbridge); Gillian McCrory (St Peter’s Athletic Club); Kelly Mallon (Armagh Harps GAC & Madden Road Bowls Club); Bethany Haper (Ulster University Elks Hockey Club); Nikkala Pokojski (Banbridge & Rathfriland Karate Club); Niamh Marley (Dungannon RFC and Lissummon GFC); Janine Forrest (Richhill Taekwondo); Aimee Oliver (Craigavon Aztecs Volleyball Club).

Sportsman of the Year (sponsored by Playr-Fit).