Singles titles double for kingpin Reece

Finalists in the Coleraine under-18 and 23 singles championships at Potters, Coleraine

The 16-year-old cueist was in devastating form as he defeated 12-year-old Jack Hull in both finals at Potters, Coleraine.

Reece, who has won NI and all Ireland singles titles at under-18 and also the NI under-23 title, was the player everyone had to beat in the finals day hosted by Potters owner Willie Eakin.

In the best of nine under-23 final he produced a good finish to take the first frame against Jack and then fired in a wafer thin last yellow and a fine cut on the black to the middle to double his lead.

Reece McCloskey, left, winner of the Coleraine under-18 and under-23 singles titles, with runner up in both events, Jack Hull

After Reece fouled in frame three Jack pulled one back with a good finish but two classy finishes including an eight ball clearance in frame five saw Reece make it 4-1.

A loose safety allowed Jack to peg Reece back to 4-2 but in frame seven Jack missed a yellow allowing Reece in to punish him with a fantastic black to win the match.

This was an excellent final with the two boys playing some fine pool.

The same two opponents also met in the final of the under-18s and Reece was in commanding form as hewent on to win 5-0.

Coleraine Grammar pupil Jack Hull deserves great credit for reaching both finals and has been in excellent form this season at a number of NIPA events.