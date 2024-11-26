Six medals come back to St Pat’s TOW Rowing Club Crossmaglen after successful day in Limerick
Gold for Shane
The first man to enter the fray in the competition was Shane McEntegart in the Lightweight Men’s Open 2km and after a very dominant piece of rowing he lifted the gold medal by a big margin.
Next on the machine was Ronan Greene in the Men 55-59 age group 1km. Ronan rowed a very strong race and was narrowly beaten in very good time of 3.18 seconds, to take silver.
The club superstar Oliver Short took the stage and proved to be much too good for all opponents lifting gold in the Men’s 65-69 1km and he followed up by taking silver in the 2km with a brilliant performance.
Two new recruits
The Club had two new recruits in Oliver’s daughter Eiméar and Michael Vallelly competing for their first time in this competition. Eiméar, proving herself a chip off the old block Oliver, finished in a magnificent bronze medal position in her first 1km competition after a fierce battle.
Last of the St Pat’s Rowers was Michael Vallelly, who showed unbelievable natural talent, by taking a first-class silver medal in the Men’s 27-33 1km - a brilliant achievement for someone just starting out in competitive rowing.
A very resounding Comhghairdeas to all five St Pat’s Rowers with six medals traveling back to Crossmaglen. The town and club are immensely proud of each and every one.