North Belfast pool team the Scorpions from the Times Bar, York Road, lifted the SKC Gaming trophy on December 13 after defeating Greenisland Galacticos 8-6 in the final.

The game swung in favour of both teams throughout the tightly-fought tie before the Scorpions took control to win the silverware.

A spokesperson for the SKC Gaming Carrick and District Pool League said: “The first frame looked to be going to Galacticos when Gary Wallace covered the corner pocket with his last ball. Darren Whiteside pulled out an excruciating double, the length of the table, with running screw and side to land plumb on the black to the middle for the early Scorpions lead.

Advertisement

“Aaron Rolston levelled with a well-controlled finish for Galacticos. Ed McDowell put Galacticos in front before Michael Wilson levelled at 2-2. Neil McFaul played a great tactical frame to put Galacticos in front. Aaron Rolston had a fabulous reverse dish to extend Galacticos lead to 4-2. Chris Carson brought back the arrears to 4-3 at the interval.

The winning Scorpions players.

Advertisement

“Lee McIlreavey levelled the scores with a solid display. Galacticos’ Trevor Whiteside played a great double the length of the table on the black and unfortunately it juggled in the jaws.

Darren Whiteside held himself together to take out his remaining balls and slot the black putting the Scorpions in front once again."

Advertisement

They added: “Galacticos’ ever-reliable Neil McFaul levelled at 5-5. Yet again Chris Carson put the Scorpions in front. Michael Wilson put the Scorpions on the hill with a well-controlled and well thought out finish. Galacticos, as expected, hit back once more as Ed McDowell slotted a long black to bring the scores to 6-7.

“Scorpions’ Chris Carson stepped up and broke the balls with authority after beating Neil McFaul in the lag. A yellow dropped. He went on to pot the remaining yellows one by one and manoeuvre the cue ball up until the final black. Down the black ball went, much to the joy of the Scorpions.

Greenisland Galacticos lost out in the final.

“Scorpions were delighted to lift the first trophy of the season. Galacticos can hold their heads high as they played a massive part in a match that could have gone either way.”

Advertisement