Sofia secures gold in International Judo Championships in France
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A young Coleraine judo player has won gold at an international championship in France.
Sofia Richardson from Kyokan Judo in Coleraine travelled to Massy in France on April 20 to compete at the International Judo Cup Championship.
She won a gold in her category and following the tournament, she attended a Masterclass camp with elite French judoka.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.