Sofia secures gold in International Judo Championships in France

By The Newsroom
Published 24th Apr 2025, 12:11 BST
A young Coleraine judo player has won gold at an international championship in France.

Sofia Richardson from Kyokan Judo in Coleraine travelled to Massy in France on April 20 to compete at the International Judo Cup Championship.

She won a gold in her category and following the tournament, she attended a Masterclass camp with elite French judoka.

