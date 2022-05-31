Sperrin Harriers enjoy a very eventful weekend of running

Paul Murray 5k

Grand Prix Series

The 4th Paul Murray 5k Grand Prix Series commenced on Friday evening, and followed the roads around Eskra, County Tyrone. Knockmany Running Club organised the first Paul Murray 5k Grand Prix Series in 2018 to remember their friend and club member, with all proceeds from the event going to Air Ambulance NI. The remaining runs are to be held on the 3rd, 10th and 17th of June.

Harriers Brian Bradley and Nicola Gillespie took part in Friday’s 5k, completing it in 19:54 and 24:05 respectively.

Kevin Murphy Day

Spires Cycling Club, Magherafelt Harriers and O’Donovan Rossa GAC combined their efforts to hold the Kevin Murphy Day on Sunday, celebrating the life of the much missed Kevin Murphy. The event was located in Magherafelt, and included a 5k run, 5k walk, fun run, and two cycle routes of 51.5 miles and 26.5 miles. A swim took place at the Greenvale Leisure Centre.

Kevin was a keen triathlete who competed in many events, and in so doing raised a great deal of money for various charities. In this spirit the day supported three causes he was very passionate about, namely the Foyle Hospice, Alzheimer’s Society, and the Chest, Heart and Stroke Association. A contingent of Harriers took part in the 5k run, namely Paul McLaughlin, Raymond Thom, Brian Bradley, Joanne Fingleton, Tanya Quinn, Colm Gallagher and Maureen Mallon.

MUSA Parkrun, Cookstown

59 Parkrunners attended Cookstown on Saturday, with Damien Kelly the first Harrier across the line in 21:03. He was followed by Richard Fox (21:16); Steven Dornan (21:18); Martin Kolbohm (23:09); with Tanya Quinn taking first lady overall in 23:16. Mark Reid finished in 23:28, alongside Damien Atkinson in 23:29, Timothy Johnston joining them in 28:18, followed by Junior Harrier Amelia Corey in 34:11, Grace Glackin in 36:46 and Theresa O’Hare in 53:21.

Dungannon Park Parkrun

Andrew Newell registered another win at Dungannon Park, leading the field of 49 across the line in 17:52. Malcolm McCullough took third overall with a course PB of 20:57, with Patsy Hughes finishing the day in 24:00.

Citypark Parkrun, Craigavon

Harriers Kieran Campbell and Terry Hughes finished the Citypark course in 22:52 and 25:27 respectively.

Derrynoid Forest Parkrun

In a day which saw the setting of a new course record at Derrynoid, James Hepburn finished second out of 35 in 20:53, while Eabha-Rose Fingleton set a great new Personal Best of 32:16, accompanied by Joanne Fingleton in 32:17.

Belfast Victoria Parkrun

250 took to the Belfast Victoria Parkrun on Saturday, with Gordon Linton completing the course in a very swift 18:21.

Omagh Parkrun

Paul McLaughlin took second out of 86 at Omagh, registering a sub 20 time of 19:43.

