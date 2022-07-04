Sperrin Harriers members out in numbers at Great Rossa Run

10k Coast Road Run

On Saturday Larne Athletic Club hosted their new race, the 10k Coast Road Run. The flat and fast out and back course, located on the scenic Antrim coast, started and finished at the Ballygally Castle Hotel, with the turning point at Drumnagreagh.

Very well done to Gordon Linton who completed the 10k distance in a highly impressive time of 37:29.

Great Rossa Run 2022

Now in its sixth year, Sunday’s much anticipated Great Rossa Run consisted of Half Marathon, 10k and 5k distances, which followed the relatively flat roads around Ardboe, bordering the western shore of Lough Neagh.

Over 550 raced on the day, and along with the timed runs there was a 5k walk/fun run for families, all of which took place in warm conditions.

The main charity supported by the event was Lough Neagh Rescue.

A very large turnout of Harriers tackled all three races, producing many notable performances and Personal Bests in the process.

In the Half Marathon Joanne Taggart continues to impress, bringing the Harriers home in a fine time of 1:35:26 and placing as 5th lady overall.

Brian O’Donnell ran well, crossing the line in 1:36:09, to be followed by Malcolm McCullough in 1:38:00, and Raymond Thom in 1:39:19.

Steven Dornan finished in 1:41:20, chased by Damien Coey (1:42:52); Richard Fox (1:44:29); Leigh Stirrup, with a fabulous personal best by almost 5 minutes of 1:46:50; Teri McWilliams (1:48:04); Joanne Fingleton (1:50:04); and Martin Kolbohm (1:50:17).

Many congratulations to Wendy McClean who achieved a great new personal best of 2:15:46, and to Timothy Johnston who had a momentous day on completing his first Half Marathon in 2:16:33.

In the 10k Paul McLaughlin and Mark Reid both finished under 40 minutes, in 39:18 and 39:48 respectively, with Andrew Linton coming home in 43:40.

Congratulations to both James Hepburn, who registered a great Personal Best of 44:52, and Damian Kelly, who achieved his own fine personal best of 45:12.

Karen McGuigan crossed the line in 46:48, followed by Niall Devlin (47:06); Shane Curtis (47:31); Patsy Hughes (48:55); Tanya Quinn (50:33); Michael McCrory (53:19); Barry O’Neill (57:46); Joyce McMullan (60:07) and Jacinta Morgan (64:01).

Formidable running saw the Harrier men take fourth, fifth and sixth in the 5k, Brian Taggart finishing in 17:01, Andrew Newell in 17:13, and Adrian Devlin in 17:19.

Declan Morrison completed in 20:47, followed by Paula Glasgow (23:07); Nicola Gillespie (23:27); Louise Kelly (25:39); Bernie Sonner (37:47); Maureen Mallon (39:52) and Teresa McCrory (45:45).

Very well done to all participants and their supporters, and many thanks go to the event’s organisers for providing such a successful and enjoyable day of running.

Sixmilewater Parkrun, Ballyclare

Andrew Newell enjoyed a double first on Saturday, taking the top spot in his inaugural outing at the Sixmilewater Parkrun in 17:54.

Dungannon Park Parkrun

Alannarose Farley had a great result at Dungannon to place second lady overall in 22:55.

Derrynoid Forest Parkrun

On Saturday Michael McCrory completed the Derrynoid course in 25:21.

Ecos Parkrun, Ballymena

Well done to Jane Thom who took third lady overall in 24:09, with her first run at the Ballymena event.

Stormont Parkrun

Colly Gallagher attended the Stormont Parkrun for the first time, completing it in 25:59.

MUSA Parkrun, Cookstown

Tanya Quinn led the Harriers home at Cookstown in 24:16, followed by Paul McLaughlin (24:48); Barry O’Neill (27:41); and Odhran Mitchell (51:44); with Gillian Robinson completing as volunteer Tailwalker in 53:13.

Stanley Reid Memorial

5 Mile Classic

After a Covid enforced break in 2020, and a virtual option in 2021, Sperrin Harriers are delighted to announce that the 2022 Stanley Reid Memorial 5 Mile Classic is open for registration.

Now in its 19th year this award winning event is to take place on Saturday 6th August at 12noon from Loughry campus, Cookstown.

It is dedicated to the memory of Stanley Reid, a fine runner in his own right who organised the first five mile classic in 2002.

He was also instrumental in the formation of the Cookstown Harriers, later to become the Sperrin Harriers.

The course starts and finishes within the grounds of Loughry Campus, and covers the scenic country roads around Cookstown.

It is an undulating but fast route, suitable for runners of all abilities, and also ideal for those with ambitions of a quick time.

In addition, the course is measured and certified by Athletics NI, and the event will be chip timed.

Race entry is £15 for affiliated runners and £17 for those unaffiliated. The minimum age for participants is 15 years.

The first 250 entrants will receive a technical running top.

For a more relaxed evening there is the ‘Family Mile Fun Run/Walk’. This takes place at 11.15am within the confines of Loughry Campus, away from any traffic. It is suitable for all the family, both young and old, and all fun run finishers will receive a medal. Entry is £5.

The event supports local charity Superstars Cafe Cookstown, with a donation going towards their vital services which provide life enhancing opportunities for people with learning difficulties.

Many thanks to our main sponsor, Henry Brothers (Magherafelt) Ltd, for helping to make the day possible.

Registration is available online at the Sperrin Harriers website: https://www.sperrinharriers.co.uk/road-races/stanley-reid-5m-classic/

1. Sperrin Harriers at the Great Rossa Run Photo Sales

2. Harriers Wendy McLean and Leigh Stirrup, who both achieved Half Marathon personal bests at the Great Rossa Run Photo Sales

3. AlannaRose Farley, who was second lady at the Dungannon Park Parkrun Photo Sales

4. Andrew Linton at the Great Rossa Run 10k Photo Sales