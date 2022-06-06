Sperrin Harriers runners keep running throughout the week

Members also took part in a wide range of Parkruns, both near and far.

Craigavon Lake Run

On Wednesday evening the South Lake Leisure Centre played host to the Craigavon Lake Run. Participants were able to take part in the 1k family fun run, 5k, 10k or 10k wheelchair races.

Both Harriers who took part produced outstanding performances, Rachel Hughes taking second lady overall in the 5k with her podium worthy time of 20:01, Andy Linton smashing his 10k personal best by eight minutes on crossing the line in 41.51.

Paul Murray 5k

Grand Prix Series

Friday evening saw the second leg of Knockmany Running Club’s Paul Murray Series, which took place at Eskra, Co Tyrone.

Paul McLaughlin completed in a very fine sub nineteen time of 18.55, with Brian Bradley, in his second run of the series, also distinguishing himself with a sub twenty performance of 19.44.

Washingbay Green Run Half Marathon, 10k, and 5k

On Saturday the Half Marathon, 10k, and 5k distances began and finished at the Washingbay Centre, overlooking the striking south-west bank of Lough Neagh. The event attracted over 300 runners who enjoyed relatively flat roads, albeit with a few testing hills, in sunny and dry conditions. Sperrin Harriers had representatives across the board in all three distances, on a day which saw great performances including a first place for the club.

In the half marathon there was a win for the Harriers, with an outstanding performance from Joanne Taggart to take first lady overall with her winning time of 1.35.51. Malcolm McCullough crossed the line in 1.38.01, followed by Declan Morrison (1.40.40); Steven Dornan (1.43.50); Richard Fox (1.44.33); Gavin O’Hagan (1.45.32); Martin Kolbohm (1.53.40) and Grainne O’Hagan (1.55.22).

The 10k also saw strong Harrier showings, with Raymond Thom completing in 43.28, and Rachel Hughes finishing scant seconds later as the fourth lady overall in 43.38. Kieran Campbell joined them in 49.01, followed by Patsy Hughes in 49.39 and Catherine Farley in 52.56.

In the 5k Brian Taggart finished in 21.37, pacing his son to a new personal best, and AlannaRose Farley ran well, completing in 22.21.

Southwark

Parkrun, London

Andrew Newell registered yet another Parkrun win on Saturday, on this occasion somewhat further afield at Southwark Park in London. He led the 242 strong field around the three lap course, his first time at the event, to complete in 17.11.

MUSA Parkrun,

Cookstown

60 Parkrunners took to the Cookstown course on Saturday, the Harriers led across the line by Damien Coey in 21:39, followed by the triumvirate of Paula McMenemy, Tanya Quinn, and Damien Kelly who crossed the line together in 23.00. Barry O’Neill finished in 27.11, with Amelia Corey and Theresa O’Hare completing in 45.59 and 53.01 respectively.

Dungannon Park Parkrun

Martin Donaghy joined the turnout of 44 on Saturday to finish in 27.28.

Omagh Parkrun

Saturday saw 73 tackle the mixed surfaces at Omagh, with Paul McLaughlin finishing under 20 minutes in 19.46.

Garvagh Forest Parkrun

On Saturday Harriers Eabha-Rose Fingleton and Joanne Fingleton took to Garvagh Forest for the first time, completing in 39.33 and 46.37 respectively.

Antrim Parkrun

Joyce McMullan and Jacinta Morgan joined the large field of 286 Parkrunners on Saturday, Joyce finishing in 29.51 and Jacinta in 30.32.

Portrush Parkrun

The throng of 352 participants enjoyed a sandy Saturday at the Portrush Parkrun’s East Strand Beach. Mark Gibson and Gordon Linton crossed the line together in 19.30, with Sam Cuddy registering a new course personal best of 21.16, and Gareth Linton finishing in 23.59.

Queen’s Parkrun, Belfast

Colly Gallagher travelled to South Belfast on Saturday for his first outing at the Queen’s Parkrun, completing the course in 26.54.

