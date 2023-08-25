Sponsor Musgrave NI makes triumphant return to Down Royal for night at the races

Members of the public are being encouraged to secure their tickets for a brilliant night of National Hunt horse racing next month as Musgrave NI return as title sponsor at Down Royal Racecourse.

Leading convenience retailer and wholesaler Musgrave is a family-owned business with a 146-year heritage. It has secured exclusive naming rights to Down Royal’s racing fixture on Friday September 1.

Speaking about the event, Retail Sales Director at Musgrave NI, Paddy Murney said: “Having worked together with Down Royal for a number of years, we’re delighted to once again be partnering with the racecourse for what will no doubt be a fantastic evening of top-class racing.

“Not only does this terrific evening of entertainment offer the opportunity to show appreciation to our team on the ground and retail partners, allowing them to take time out of their busy stores, but it also lets us bring together the local community to soak up the atmosphere of a night at the races.”

Emma Meehan, CEO, at Down Royal and Paddy Murney Retail Sales Director at Musgrave NI. Pic credit: Down Royal

Emma Meehan, CEO, at Down Royal said: “Partnership is at the heart of everything we do at Down Royal, and we are thrilled to be continuing our longstanding relationship with local business group Musgrave NI.

“We look forward to continuing to work with a business which invests in the local community. This support allows us to offer a brilliant evening of racing to the public.

"The countdown is now on for racing fans and track novices alike to book for what promises to be a wonderful event, the final fixture of our summer calendar.”