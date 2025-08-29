Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh celebrates May and June sports personalities
Each month, Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh in partnership with Vitality Membership recognise the achievements and dedication of sporting people in the council area.
Nominations are received from individuals who have performed exceptionally in their sport or gained a notable achievement.
May’s winner was athlete, Madison Welby. The 15-year-old set a new course record in the Junior Girls 800m at the Ulster School Athletics Championships in May.
Madison ran 2.10.14, breaking Elizabeth William’s 25-year-old record by more than five seconds and won the race with a margin of ten seconds to claim Gold.
This performance also set a new Irish National Record for the Under-15 age group.
Madison went on to win Gold in the Junior Irish Championships for the 800m, setting a new Championship record of 2:09.89.
In addition to her outdoor track success, Madison is the NI and Ulster Indoor 1500m Champion as well as the NI & Ulster Schools Cross Country Champion and the All-Ireland Junior Schools Cross Country Champion.
Badminton player Stephen Morrison was June’s winner.
He represented Ireland in the +45 age group at the European Nations Cup in Ronda, Spain.
Ireland finished fourth out of 11 countries, narrowly missing out on a European Bronze medal to the Netherlands.
Stephen had fantastic performances throughout the event, competing against Spain, England, Denmark, Scotland and Sweden, before the agonising loss to the Netherlands.
Congratulations to both Madison and Stephen, who each received a cheque for a £100 to celebrate their success and dedication to their sport.