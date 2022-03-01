Sports bursary for local athletes announced

Councillor Sharon Skillen, chair of the Leisure & Community Development Committee and Jimmy Walker, chairman of Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh are joined by local athletes who recently received a Sports Bursary Award in recognition of their sporting achievements

The award was presented by Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh to help young people reach their potential in sport.

To qualify for a bursary, successful applicants had to demonstrate their sporting prowess performing for Ulster, Northern Ireland, Ireland, Great Britain or county level.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A wide range of sporting disciplines were represented, including young people competing in athletics, gymnastics, BMX, Taekwondo, hockey, Gaelic football, bowls, netball, soccer, motorcycle racing, equestrian and racquet sports.

Councillor Sharon Skillen, chair of the Leisure & Community Development Committee praised the Bursary winners.

She said: “I am delighted to see so many young sports people receive a Sports Bursary. The award highlights the sporting talent we have in our community who are representing the council area at local, national and international level.

“I hope the award helps these young people in their pursuit for excellence in their chosen sport. I appreciate the hours of training and travel costs that it takes to reach your potential and I hope the bursary will make a small difference to help you fulfil your sporting ambitions.”

Jimmy Walker, chairman of Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh added: “I am delighted that Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh can work in partnership with Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council to recognise the achievements of these young people.

“The Young Athlete Bursary Award will provide financial help towards some of the costs of training, travel and equipment, which I hope will have a positive impact on your sporting accomplishments.