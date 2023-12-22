2 . Belfast Giants’ Kell Beattie

Ice hockey player Kell Beattie explains how got involved in the sport and how he hopes to break into the Belfast Giants side, having progressed through the youth ranks. He explained: "I don’t come from an ice hockey background like a lot of the guys I’ve played with, so getting started was a bit of a weird one. My dad played football in Northern Ireland for a bit and then went across for trials with a few teams in England, and ended up signing a three-year deal in Australia, so I initially came from a footballing background. Although I started off playing football, my love for ice hockey started with a family day out. We went ice skating at Dundonald Ice Bowl, and when we were getting ready to leave, we saw all the kids coming in with their hockey kit, so we stood at the plexiglass and watched them train. I told my mum that I wanted to try that, and she agreed. I got signed-up at the reception and was told I could come and learn to play over the summer, so I went along and learnt all the basics. After learning how to play, I got called up to the Junior Giants U10s, and I’ve just worked my way up. I’ve come through the Junior Giants setup during my whole junior career. After Covid hit, I got a message from Solway Sharks asking me if I wanted to come over and play. I spoke to Adam [Keefe] and Rob Stewart over the summer and they managed to sort out a two-way deal, so I was able to train with the Giants throughout the week – getting experience at an Elite League level – and then travel to Scotland to get a bit of game time at the weekends. I feel like I’ve improved a lot this season – my skating ability, being composed on the puck, not taking everything too fast.I thought I played some of my best hockey in recent years with Team GB in the men’s U20 World Championship recently. I was told by my coaches I played well, which makes me really proud to hear it from people at such a high-level of the game. As always, I aspire to play for the Belfast Giants, regardless of whether it’s now or in a Photo: William Cherry Press Eye