Springers out in all terrains

26 Extreme Causeway Coast Event

Saturday (September 24) was the 26 Extreme Causeway Coast Event which was certainly a test of endurance and determination as members took to the Causeway Coast trail paths. The 26 Extreme Moto is “we don’t do easy”. The course offers runners spectacular yet challenging terrain. Kicking off first at 7am were the ultra-runners. They began their 40-mile journey from Portstewart Strand, taking in coastal paths for their first 13.1 miles to Portballintrae, then they began the second leg of the journey, 13.1 miles out to the Rope Bridge before returning another 13.1 miles back to the finish area at Portballintrae.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A massive achievement given not only the distance but the terrain and elevation. Springwell also had members in the Half Marathon Race and the Full Marathon. Member Enda Young ran his first Marathon at the event raising over £1,000 for charity “Lighthouse”. Andy Whiteford also finished in the top 10 in the Half Marathon.

Bernadette O'Kane and Adele Tomb at the Buzzard's Roost Mountain Race

Ultra-Marathon – 34th Timothy Bacon 8:10:03, 35th Jeff Young 8:10:03. Full Marathon – 122nd Enda Young 6:28:19. Half Marathon - 10th Andy Whiteford 1:41:45, 290th Shaun Carton 2:24:23, 188th Patricia Craig 2:23:20, 74th Fiona Martin 2:00:42, 341st Heather McLaughlin 2:58:25, 340th Alison Duncan 2:58:24.

NI & Ulster Championship - Bangor 10k

Saturday was also the date for the Bangor 10k which forms part of the NI & Ulster Championships. Member Gemma Craig represented the club at the event where she had great success achieving a personal best. The route is reasonably flat and fast with one short hill in around the 9km mark. The race starts at Castle Park making its way through Bangor town and finishes in Ward Park. 654 runners took the race on a fantastic attendance. 511th Gemma Craig 1:00:12.

RAF Benevolent Fund 5k Run

Enda Young at the Causeway 26 Extreme Marathon

Also on Saturday, September 24, members attended the University of Ulster to support a fantastic charity – The RAF Benevolent Fund. This charity provides support to serving and ex-serving RAF personnel and their families as well as other services.

Thanks to the hard work of Julie Corbett and her team they were able to host a great 5k run to raise vital funds. The event was very well supported by local business and the community, offering many great spot prizes. Springwell are proud as a club that their members support so many great charities in the community. Members Ryan Galway and Rodney McPhee achieved podium positions.

NIMRA – Buzzard’s Roost 2022

Springwell had two members representing the club at the Northern Ireland Mountain Running Association Race, Buzzard’s Roost. Classed as a medium distance race It was approximately seven miles with just under 3000ft of climbing.

Gemma Craig at the Bangor 10k

Bernadette O’Kane achieved third female overall. Adele Tomb achieved first place in her age category FV50. Both runners are no stranger to the mountains. These races are suited only to the experienced runner. These races require a lot of training and commitment, Springwell are proud to have a range of athletes who perform well on road, trail and mountain. Well done team! Bernadette O’Kane 1:38:39 (3rd Female), Adele Tomb 2:16:09 (1st FV50)

Hans Christian Andersen Half marathon – Odense Denmark

Colin Connolly took on the Hans Christian Andersen Half Marathon in Odense Denmark at the weekend. Named after the famous Danish fairy-tale author Hans Christian Andersen who wrote, “The Little Mermaid”, “The

Ugly Duckling” and “The Little Match Girl”, the race in Odense is famous for being flat offering runners a real chance to go for times. Colin showed great determination completing the race after being plagued with injury for at least 18 months. Colin put a lot of hard work in behind the scenes to overcome injury, inspirational not letting setbacks beat him. 926th Colin Connolly 2:15:10.

Jeff Young and Timmy Bacon at Causeway Ultra Marathon

Waggy Races

The four legged friends were out in force as runners had the opportunity to run with their dogs in a 5k on Portstewart Strand. This is a very popular event with many dog owners in the club including club chair David McGaffin with Miss Lucy and Captain Jack Spaniel, and Pauline Duke with Alfie and Coco.

Parkrun

Saturday, September 24, saw members attend eleven different parkrun venues. Colin Connolly managed to get a parkrun in Denmark the day before his Half Marathon.

In Portrush, members attend the tenth birthday celebrations. Thanks to member Mervyn Thompson and his core team, this parkrun has held a strong position with huge numbers attending every week. A lot of hard work goes on behind the scenes to keep this going. Springwell members enjoy the Portrush venue and thanks to volunteers each week and a core team, they will be able to continue to enjoy it.

Catherine Byers and Elaine Montgomery continue to add to their impressive resume of parkrun venues.

Members at the Causeway Coast Half Marathon

Fælledparken parkrun- Colin CONNOLLY 28:04; Derry City parkrun - Roisin WALKER 27:49, Iris WILSON 34:17; Portrush - Rhys WALKER 19:33, Maurice WALKER 19:48, George BRIEN 24:07,Paul MOORE 24:30, Majella MCATEER 24:42, Barry MCBRIDE 25:23, Alanna MILLAR 25:57, Mervyn THOMPSON 26:11, Andrew WILMOT 26:20, Mariette MULVENNA 27:48, Andrew WILSON 28:01, Alan PLATT 28:06, Grainne MOORE 28:33, Pamela HOWE 29:14. Amanda SCOTT 29:31, Fergal MACKLE 30:57, Aisling HYNES 32:46, Lorraine ABERNETHY 32:58, Deborah PURDY 42:54, Emer THOMPSON 44:31.

Wallace parkrun, Lisburn - Holly NEILL 31:11; Castlewellan parkrun - Gary KENDALL 24:20; Limavady - Chris DENTON 17:09 Christopher MCNICKLE 17:51, Stephen MCLAUGHLIN 19:31, John BUTCHER 19:34, Adrian FINLAY 22:02, Kevin MCLEAN 24:02, Leanne QUIGLEY 25:15, Janet PATRICK 26:34. Ryan GRAY 27:15. Alan WHITE 27:20, Alan STEEN 27:54, John MCMICHAEL 29:05, Linda MC MICHAEL 29:56, David MCCOOL 30:57, Alison C DUNCAN 31:40, Heather MCLAUGHLIN 31:40, Nicola WHITE 31:43, Ingrid HAMILTON 31:43, Gary MOORE 34:14, Catherine MCGOWAN 39:47.

River Valley parkrun - Catherine BYERS 32:57, Elaine MONTGOMERY 32:57; Castle Park parkrun - Rozzy SKUCE 24:59; Agnew parkrun - Rhona LAVERTY 35:40; Derrynoid - Jim BREEN 25:55; Limepark Playing Fields parkrun - Jonathan MCNABB 21:47.

Members at the RAF Benevolent Charity Run

Pauline Duke at Waggy Races 5k