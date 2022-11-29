It was a busy week for Springwell with members supporting local charity and competing in races.

November 24 was the Winter Woolie Warmer, hosted by the Letterkenny Rotary Club. This 5k event was organised to raise funds for the “We Care Letterkenny Food Bank”. Well done to Seamus McAteer, who completed the 5k in a great time of 22:23.

Zachary Geddis Break the Silence Trust

Following their completion of the Irish Life Dublin Marathon 2022 last month, Adele Tomb and Carolyn Crawford were very pleased to have raised £1449.38 for the Zachary Geddis Break the Silence Trust.

Catherine Byers completes 100th parkrun venue

Thanks go to Stephen Fillis of RunFit Causeway who provided coaching and advice, Chris Gregg of No Pain No Gain for strength and conditioning training, McAtamney’s Butchers (Coleraine) who donated items for a charity breakfast and Springwell Running Club for their ongoing support.

Springwell Running Club congratulates the organisers on a well-deserved award!

100 different parkrun locations

Catherine Byers reached a very significant milestone as she ticked off her 100th different parkrun venue. Number 100 was ticked off at Dean Castle Country Park parkrun.

Catherine Moore at the Holiday World Half Marathon

To date this year alone, she has covered 41 locations and “the year is not over yet” says Catherine. "Every parkrun is unique, and they have all been very welcoming.”

Wilmslow Winter 10k

It was a muddy affair for Ciaran Ferris at the Wilmslow Winter 10k. This is a one lap course which is relatively flat giving athletes the opportunity to really go for times. The race begins in Wilmslow Town Centre taking runners out into the scenic county roads.

Ciaran had a strong run finishing in the top 30. 30th Ciaran Ferris 32:35.

Adele Tomb and Carolyn Crawford presenting Yasmin Geddis with the fundraising cheque

Holiday World 5k & Half Marathon

Well done to members Catherine and Gary Moore who completed the Holiday World 5k & Half Marathon in Spain. The race runs along Benalmádena Coastline with the aim to raise funds for Proyecto Hombre Malage, which fights against addictions in men.

Gary completed the 5k in 33.28, Catherine completed the Half Marathon with a PB of 1:37:42, this strong run achieved fifth lady and first in her age category.

parkrun results Saturday, November 26

40 Springwell members got their weekly parkrun in at 14 different venues. Well done to Peter Jack and Sinead Graham who both celebrated their 50th parkrun milestone at Limavady parkrun.

Vejen - Colin CONNOLLY 27:47; Citypark - Patrick MAGEE 33:49; Ormeau - Conor SHIELDS 24:56; Castlewellan - Gary KENDALL 23:10; Birkenhead - Roisin WALKER 29:48; Garvagh Forest - Lorraine ABERNETHY 32:15; Limepark Playing Fields - Jonathan MCNABB 23:06; Holyrood - Alanna MILLAR 26:23; Ecos - Caroline OWEN 43:11, Kenneth BACON 43:38.

Portrush - David O'NEILL 20:54, Maurice WALKER 21:06, Rhys WALKER 21:40, Bernadette O'KANE 23:12, Fiona MARTIN 24:56, Shaun CARTON 26:01, George BRIEN 26:25, Mervyn THOMPSON 27:28 , Andrew WILMOT 29:27, Fergal MACKLE 35:58, Emer THOMPSON 36:02, Caitriona MACKLE 41:44; Dean Castle Country Park - Catherine BYERS 41:45, Elaine Montgomery 41:46; Maxima - Elizabeth DEIGHAN 26:39.

Limavady - Chris DENTON 17:51. Ryan KENNEDY 19:50, Ryan GRAY 21:36, Darren WALSH 21:39, Kevin MCLEAN 23:23, Peter JACK 23:27, Pauline MULLAN 23:34, Adrian FINLAY 24:06, Alan PLATT 25:08, John BUTCHER 25:20, Janet PATRICK 25:52, Sinead GRAHAM 26:45, John MCMICHAEL 29:02, Linda MC MICHAEL 30:15, Ingrid HAMILTON 31:50, Heather MCLAUGHLIN 31:50, Alison C DUNCAN 31:51.