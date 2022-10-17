Gr8 Dundrum Road Race

The Gr8 Dundrum Road Race took place on October 15 in perfect autumnal weather. This ever-popular race attracted almost 1000 entrants to County Down for a run around the bay as 939 runners crossed the finish line. A great run from Ryan Galway saw him finish in 12th with a time of 52:09.

Springwell RC - 12th Ryan Galway 52:09, 259th Michael Johnson 1:09:04, 395th Patricia Craig 1:13:06, 539th Clive Bradberry 1:18:00, 548th Andrew Wilmot 1:18:35, 667th Pauline Duke 1:22:59.

Heather McLaughlin at Limavady Parkrun

TCS Amsterdam Marathon

The TCS Amsterdam Marathon which took place on October 16 saw the three Springwell RC members produce great runs. Christopher McNickle showed the result of many weeks of hard work with a personal best time of 2:45:33, Stephen McLaughlin produced another sub three-hour result with a 2:59:09 and Aaron Steele completed the triumvirate with an impressive 3:05:56 to take four minutes off his previous personal best.

Run For All York 10 Mile

Lesley Logan and David Campbell were on their travels this weekend with a visit to the historic city of York on October 16 for the very popular Run For All York Ten Mile Road Race. Lesley crossed the line in 1:15:33 for 230th with David not far behind with a 1:17:57 for 277th.

Lesley Logan and David Campbell at the Run For All York 10 Mile

Dune Half Marathon

After a lot of doubt over its future, the Dune Half Marathon took place on October 16 thanks to a lot of work by the organisers. Starting in Newry, the course crosses the border as entrants make their way towards Dundalk. Aidan Mooney was Springwell RC’s only representative on this cross border trek where he finished 260th with a 2:27:12.

Toronto Waterfront Marathon 2022

The Toronto Waterfront Marathon took place on October 16 with Springwell RC’s America Aznar taking part. A determined run saw her finish in an impressive time of 3:05:47 (provisional).

George Brien at Portrush Parkrun

Parkrun

This weekend saw 54 Springers doing their parkrun thing at nine different venues with five personal bests recorded for Lesley Logan, David Campbell, Rhys Walker, Deborah Archibald and Deborah McPhee.

York - Lesley LOGAN 23:15 PB, David CAMPBELL 24:42 PB; Ecos - Shaun CARTON 22:40; Portrush - Alan NEVIN 20:55, David O’NEILL 21:39, Jude MOORE 24:19, Kevin MCLEAN 25:15, George BRIEN 25:50, Mervyn THOMPSON 28:30, Pamela HOWE 28:57, Cathy ADAMS 29:21, Mervyn ADAMS 29:22, Jonathan HUDDLESTON 29:57, Fergal MACKLE 40:23, Caitriona MACKLE 40:24, Emer THOMPSON 48:50, Caoimhe ARMSTRONG 49:28, Deborah PURDY 49:28.

Malahide - Catherine BYERS 32:07, Elaine MONTGOMERY 32:12; Citypark - Sarah STEWART 21:47; Castlewellan - Gary KENDALL 23:13; Limavady - Chris DENTON 17:39, Rhys WALKER 18:45 PB, David SHIELS 20:10, Fergus THOMPSON 21:44, John BUTCHER 22:24, Peter TEES 22:40, David MCGAFFIN 22:54, Peter JACK 23:32, Paul LOGUE 23:54, Alan PLATT 24:13, Adrian FINLAY 24:49, Pauline MULLAN 25:20, Leanne QUIGLEY 25:23, Janet PATRICK 26:12, Alan WHITE 27:12, Deborah ARCHIBALD 28:31 PB, John MCMICHAEL 29:05, Nicola WHITE 30:10, Linda MC MICHAEL 30:39, Ingrid HAMILTON 31:00, Alison C DUNCAN 31:01, David MCCOOL 32:39, Heather MCLAUGHLIN 47:24.

Pauline Duke at the Gr8 Dundrum Run

Garvagh Forest - Bernadette O’KANE 21:38, Majella MCATEER 24:17, Rozzy SKUCE 24:48, Michael MCKEOWN 25:07, Mariette MULVENNA 25:43; Limepark Playing Fields - Ciaran MCERLAIN 21:18, Jonathan MCNABB 22:11, Deborah MC PHEE 25:45 PB, Helena DORNAN 51:08