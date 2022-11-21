At Limavady David Shiels reached his 100th parkrun while Adrian Finlay marked his 50th parkrun with a personal best.
Peter Jack and Aidan Mooney recorded personal bests at the Garvagh Forest event as did Liz Dowey at Limepark Playing Fields. Thanks, as always, to the many volunteers who give so freely of their time to ensure that parkrun happens.
Ecos - Caroline OWEN 57:04
Portrush - Alan NEVIN 18:59, Maurice WALKER 19:14, Rhys WALKER 19:57, Jude MOORE 22:09, Cathy ADAMS 24:06, Mervyn Adams 24:18, Jonathan HUDDLESTON 24:26, Paul MOORE 24:47, Mervyn THOMPSON 25:26, Alan PLATT 25:31, Barry MCBRIDE 26:45, Maria QUINN 26:53, Alanna MILLAR 27:03, Andrew WILMOT 27:25, Andrew WILSON 28:16, Elizabeth DEIGHAN 28:22, Grainne MOORE 28:31, Amanda SCOTT 28:34, Roisin WALKER 30:16, Aisling HYNES 31:02, Catherine BYERS 34:42, Deborah PURDY 39:27, Caoimhe ARMSTRONG 39:28, Emer THOMPSON 41:03, Fergal MACKLE 42:45.
Wallace Park - Gary KENDALL 22:15; Ardgillan - Elaine MONTGOMERY 33:40; Limavady - Chris DENTON 18:24, David SHIELS 20:12, Adrian FINLAY 21:48 PB, David MCGAFFIN 22:13, Fergus THOMPSON 22:49, Peter TEES 22:55, Kevin MCLEAN 23:01, Darren WALSH 23:33, Pauline MULLAN 23:34, Janet PATRICK 25:26, Sinead GRAHAM 25:46, Alan WHITE 27:05, Heather MCLAUGHLIN 30:42, Alison C DUNCAN 30:43, Nicola WHITE 30:49, Lara WALSH 42:20, Ingrid HAMILTON 50:14.
Garvagh Forest - Shaun CARTON 23:30, Majella MCATEER 24:44, Peter JACK 25:03 PB, Sylvia POLLOCK 26:15, Patricia CRAIG 26:32, Aidan MOONEY 30:36 PB, Rodney MC PHEE 40:19; Derrynoid Forest - Jim BREEN 27:14; Limepark Playing Fields - Ciaran MCERLAIN 21:16, Jonathan MCNABB 22:07, Liz DOWEY 50:58 PB.