Springwell dodging storms

Thankfully only a very small number of Parkruns were cancelled due to the weather which made for a very quick run along the East Strand at the Portrush Parkrun with just a bit of sand blasting on the return leg.

Run Forest Run

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Race 5 of the “Run Forest Run” series, hosted by events Management Company Born 2 Run took place on Saturday, January 29 with 5 & 10k races around Antrim Castle Gardens. With a yellow weather warning in place there had been some doubt

dele Tomb, Alan Nevin, Carolyn Crawford and Sharon Burnett

if the races would proceed but thankfully the wind subsided sufficiently for a safe afternoons running. In the 5k race Caroline Owen maintained her 100% attendance record as she finished 154 th in 37:08 while in the 10k Rose Lynas was the first Springwell RC member home in 154 th with a time of 49:03.

Not far behind was James Evans finishing 236 th in 49:39 with Deborah Archibald 394 th in 56:09, Roisin Walker 448 th in 59:31 and Aidan Mooney 465 th in 1:00:43.

Sperrin Harriers Winter Trail series

The third event of the very popular Sperrin Harriers Winter Trail Series was held on Saturday 29th at Drum Manor Forest Park just outside Cookstown. The 10k racenconsisted of two laps of the very scenic, if hilly and undulating, forest park with almost 200 competitors taking on the challenge.

Alan Nevin at Drum Manor

The heavy morning rain stopped for the duration of the race and the forest afforded some protection from the worst of the winds. Springwell RC was once again well represented with 13 members wearing the colours.

Springwell RC - 9th Alan Nevin 41:45, 12th Rodney McPhee 42:10, 16th Maurice Walker 42:42, 24th Rhys Walker 43:56, 56th James Hughes 48:16, 70th Judith Buchanan 50:01, 74th George Mimnagh 50:21, 77th Carolyn Crawford 50:35, 87th

Michael Johnson 51:48, 101st David McGaffin 52:57, 128th Deborah McPhee 56:52, 146th Jim Breen 59:17, 175th Andrew Wilmot 1:06:13

Parkrun

Carolyn Crawford at Drum Manor

It was a very windy affair on Saturday as 42 Springers took on the weekly parkrun challenge at seven different venues.

Adrian Finlay was on his travels at Bracknell located in Berkshire, England while nearer to home three personal bests were recorded and a 50th Parkrun milestone was achieved by Mervyn Adams. Thanks as always to the volunteers who make the Parkrun magic happen.

Limavady - Peter Tees 21:40, Ryan Gray 21:52, John Butcher 22:40, Rozzy Skuce 24:10 (PB), Leanne Quigley 25:21, Janet Patrick 25:30, Alan White 26:07, Alison Duncan 28:39, Nicola White 29:44, Karen Robinson 35:31, Heather McLaughlin

41:36, David McCool 41:37

Michael Johnson at Drum Manor

Portrush - Paul Moore 27:07, Mervyn Thompson 27:31, Mervyn Adams 28:41 (50th), Catherine Adams 28:41, Barry McBride 29:25, Alan Platt 29:57, Alanna Millar 30:04, Patricia Craig 31:20, Maria Quinn 32:40, Liz Dowey 32:47, Pauline Duke 34:00, Grainne Moore 39:32, Fergal Mackle 39:32, Elaine Montgomery 39:36, Emer Thompson 42:37, Kenneth Bacon 48:49, Caitriona Mackle 59:00

Garvagh Forest - Michael McKeown 23:42, Aidan Fisher 24:29 (PB), Majella McAteer 24:59, Mariette Mulvenna 26:46, Antoinette Conway 28:42, Amanda Scott 30:43, Lorraine Abernethy 32:13, Bernie Drain 32:13, Colin Connolly 32:19 (PB)

Bracknell - Adrian Finlay 30:36

Belfast Victoria - Catherine Byers 30:50

Ecos - Claire Ramsey 25:21

Castlewellan - Gary Kendall 22:35

Rhys Walker at Drum Manor

DEBBIE TUTTY

A spokesperson for Springwell RC said: “On January 3, we lost our dear friend Debbie Tutty after a long battle with cancer. Debbie was not only a member of Springwell but served on our committee in a number of posts including chairperson.

“She was instrumental in establishing the beginners group in Ballymoney, and there are many members who attribute their running career to Debbie’s support, encouragement and her ability to make people feel special. Debbie was a regular attendee at Springwell’s Sunday morning run around Ballymoney so it was only fitting that we gathered in Ballymoney on 30 th January, along with Debbie’s friends and family to go for a run and remember her.

“Kenneth Bacon’s words about Debbie, before the run set off, movingly reflected her modesty, kindness and humility as well as the work that she did to help others.

“Debbie was a relentless fundraiser for Cancer Research UK and had asked for donations to be made to this charity in lieu of flowers at her funeral. A collection on Sunday morning raised the magnificent sum of £869.50.

“Thanks to everyone who joined us to remember Debbie.”

ASHLING MURPHY

Springwell also came together to express their strength of feeling following the murder of Aisling Murphy while running along the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore, County Offaly.

A spokesperson said: “Aisling had gone out for a run in daylight, in a very public place yet became the victim of the most heinous of crimes. The media coverage around Aisling’s murder stimulated many conversations and it is a sad indictment on society that the thought foremost in most women when going for a run is, “will I be safe”.

“No one should be the subject of abusive, sexualised comments, unwanted photography or physical contact, never mind actual assault. Such behaviour must be challenged whenever it appears, not only by those who are the subject of it but by those who witness it.

“Springwell RC has always endeavoured to provide a safe environment for everyone to enjoy their running and Aisling was a fellow runner which makes her death all the more poignant for us.

“Such was the strength of feeling in the club that we gathered on Benone Strand on Sunday, January 23 to remember Aisling as we ran along the beach.

“Those that attended made a collection on behalf of Causeway & Mid – Ulster Women’s Aid with the magnificent sum of £420 being raised.”

Sharon Burnett CEO of Causeway & Mid-Ulster Women’s Aid commented: “We are so grateful for the funds raised by the men and women of Springwell Running Club.

“Their event has not only helped raise funds to support women and children in the Causeway area but has also helped raise awareness of the dangers women all too often face.