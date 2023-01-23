Springwell Running Club are excited to see the return of the GES Group Purple Ladies 5k race which will be held on Wednesday, April 26 at the Joey Dunlop Centre in Ballymoney.

In 2022, Springwell added a perpetual trophy and dedicated the race in memory of Debbie Tutty, who sadly passed away in January 2022 after a long battle with cancer. Debbie was involved in the planning and organising of the first ever “Purple Ladies” event back in 2013.

Due to this hard work the event has remained firmly established on the calendar since then, apart from the period of restrictions during the pandemic.

Club President Kenneth Bacon will be at the helm as Race Director. He will also be supported by committee members and Club members who all work hard behind the scenes.



Times will be in safe hands with ChampionChip Ireland providing competitors with a fully chipped race. The course record stands at 17:34, set by local athlete Ciara Toner of City of Derry Spartans.

This event has been made possible thanks to headline sponsor, Grants Electrical Services (GES Group). This race is suitable for all abilities. Entries are available through Athletics Northern Ireland and will be fully chip timed https://athleticsni.org/Fixtures/Purple-Ladies-5k

parkrun results

This week saw 39 members get their weekly parkrun in at three different venues. One personal best was recorded this week from Gareth McLaughlin at Portrush. The club’s usual parkrun tourists Catherine Byers and Elaine Montgomery were at Lanark Moor parkrun in Scotland.



Portrush - Chris DENTON 18:27, Peter TEES 20:01, Rhys WALKER 20:07, Maurice WALKER 20:38, Gareth MCLAUGHLIN 21:02 PB, Barry MULLAN 21:02, Rodney MCPHEE

21:24, Stephen BEGGS 22:13, Shaun CARTON 23:29, Majella MCATEER 24:20, Jonno JOHNSON 24:54, Mervyn THOMPSON 25:27, Barry MCBRIDE 26:07, Patricia CRAIG 26:26, Deborah MC PHEE 27:01, Paul MOORE 27:05, Andrew WILMOT 27:29, Mariette MULVENNA 27:52, Elizabeth DEIGHAN 28:21, Colin CONNOLLY 29:00, Janet PATRICK 29:13, Liz DOWEY 30:13, Grainne MOORE 30:15, Pauline DUKE 31:03, Alan PLATT 31:21, Amanda SCOTT 31:58, Aisling HYNES 32:43, Lorraine ABERNETHY 36:01, Caoimhe ARMSTRONG 38:28, Iris WILSON 39:52, Deborah PURDY 40:08, Caitriona MACKLE 41:44, Emer THOMPSON 44:11, Kenneth BACON 46:07, Fergal MACKLE 46:41, Karen SMITH 52:13.

Wallace - Holly NEILL 33:08; Lanark Moor - Elaine MONTGOMERY 41:37, Catherine BYERS 41:37.

