Springwell finish May with a sprint

Buncrana 5k Road Race

May 25 saw a mid-week affair for club members who headed to Buncrana for a 5k. Anyone who has taken on this distance knows it’s always going to have some fast times coming through.

Conditions were windy making it more difficult for runners, despite the wind members produced some very impressive times. Five members represented the club with David Shiels running a sub 20 achieving third place in his age category, a great performance.

Barry Mullan at Hill and Dales

Chris McNickle also produced a personal best. 33rd Chris McNickle 17:04 (PB), 43rd Stephen Fillis. 17:19, 109th David Shiels 19:34 (3rd M55), 126th Ryan Gray. 20:04, 160th Seamus McAteer 22:23.

Hill and Dale Series – Race 6 Luke’s

May 26 saw the hill runners back at it with a quick turnaround having raced just last week.

It was 7km of mountain racing with 500m of climbing on a technically challenging course. Four checkpoints had to be reached and four Springwell members participated.

Deborah Archibald at Ottawa Marathon

Well done to Carolyn Crawford who got third female in her age category. Runners had a great performance all round having already completed numerous races in the series. 31st Barry Mullan 45:34, 85th Fergus Thompson 52:37, 106th Shirhaan Hameed 56:38, 134th Carolyn Crawford. 1:01:24 (3rd FV35).

May Fair 5 and 10k

The May Fair hosted by County Antrim Harriers took place on May 28, with four ‘Springers’ representing the club.

In the 5k, Gemma Craig, who has completed numerous 5 and 10k races this year, competed. Gemma had a great run getting her second fastest time despite a hilly course. Ashley McPhee also had a great race achieving a personal best. In the 10k Rodney McPhee and Deborah McPhee both produced personal bests despite a tough course.

Gordon Mawhinney at Edinburgh Marathon

Rodney has a very successful race achieving 13th place in a highly competitive field of runners.

5k - 61st Ashley McPhee 24:31, 111th Gemma Craig 29:37. 10k - 13th Rodney McPhee 38:49, 111th Deborah McPhee 51:50.

Cancer Research UK Run

On Friday, May 27, Ballymoney was the venue for the Cancer Research UK - Fun Run.

Kenny Bacon at the Cancer Research UK Fun Run

Springwell Club President Kenneth Bacon assisted in the organisation and directing of the 5k run and walk in Ballymoney in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Kenny has extensive race organising experience and regularly assists in these events. A few last-minute changes were made due to road works, but Kenny soon had the course remapped and got runners rounded up for a great night.

Members were in attendance to support this great charity. Thanks to those who attended and supported. Thanks also to those who helped on the night, great to see so many out.

Portrush Yacht Club – Splash & Dash

There was a brand new event on the calendar from Portrush Yacht Club this week - a swim and run event.

There were two options available to entrants: 500m swim followed by 3km run or 1000m swim followed by a 5km run. The swim began at the eastern corner of the West Bay seeing entrants swim towards the harbour through marked buoys before landing at the slipway and running along the promenade back to the Yacht Club.

Pamela Howe at the Splash & Dash

Well done to club member Pamela Howe who took part. Great to see new events on the calendar. 6th Pam Howe 27:42, 500m swim - 10:58, 3km run-16:44.

Edinburgh Marathon

Sunday, May 29 saw members Chrs Holmes and Gordon Mawhinney travel to Edinburgh to take on the Marathon distance. Gordon has put a lot of work into his training and managed a personal best coming in below the 3-hour mark.

The Edinburgh Marathon is the UK’s second largest event with a highly competitive field. 132nd Gordon Mawhinney 2:51:24, Chris Holmes 4:06:00.

Newry Half Marathon

on Sunday (May 29) three members made the journey to Newry to take on the Half Marathon distance.

The 13.1 miles takes in a scenic coastal route starting along the historic Newry Quay, outside the Quays Shopping Centre before heading down to Warrenpoint and the historic Narrow Water Castle on the canal carriageway.

Well done to the three Springwell members who all achieved very fast times with Ryan Gray producing a personal best. Thanks to Newry City Runners for a great event: 112th James Hughes 1:34:22, 163rd Ryan Gray 1:39:14, 188th Sarah Stewart 1:41:18.

2022 Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend

Also at the weekend, three members represented the club all the way over in Canada.

Simon Stewart took part in the 10k on Saturday and Deborah Archibald and Mekita Aznar took part in the Marathon distance on Sunday. The weekend festival of running had many distances on offer and it was great to see the club represented so far away.

Simon Stewart produced an incredible run finishing 65th completing the 10k in just under 36 minutes. A lot of hard work goes into getting these results. The Tartan Ottawa International Marathon is Canada’s largest and fastest marathon.

One of two World Athletics Gold Label marathon events in Canada, the race attracts thousands of participants, including a world-class contingent of pro-athletes every year. Well done to both members who took in the Marathon distance a lot of training and hard work goes into this. 10k - 65th Simon Stewart 35:59. Marathon - 160th Mekita Aznar 3:09:22, 2213th Deborah Archibald 5:51:52.

Parkrun results

This week saw 47 runners at six different Parkrun venues with two personal bests recorded - Bernadette O’Kane at Garvagh Forest parkrun and Adrian Finlay at Limavady parkrun.

Elaine Montgomery was on her travels at Erris parkrun the most westerly parkrun in Europe situated in County Mayo. There were also two 50th milestone celebrations from Alison Duncan at Limavady and Sylvia Pollock at Portrush.

Portrush - Alan NEVIN 18:44, Maurice WALKER 18:58, Rhys WALKER 19:35, Cathy ADAMS 23:33, Mervyn THOMPSON 23:49, Paul MOORE 23:58, George BRIEN 24:21, Alanna MILLAR 25:08, Sylvia POLLOCK 25:20 (50th), Maria QUINN 27:28, Andrew WILMOT 27:29, Liz DOWEY 27:41, Alan PLATT 30:02, Roisin WALKER 30:12, Emer THOMPSON 33:19, Fergal MACKLE 37:42, Rhona LAVERTY 38:57, Caoimhe ARMSTRONG, 42:08, Kenneth BACON 44:28, Caitriona MACKLE 49:06, Grainne MOORE 49:27.

Erris - Elaine MONTGOMERY 29:13.

Orangefield - Catherine BYERS 31:40.

Hillsborough - Gary KENDALL 22:00.

Limavady - Chris DENTON 17:08, Aaron STEELE 19:58, David SHIELS 20:44, Peter TEES 21:48, Adrian FINLAY 22:23, Pauline MULLAN 23:49, Leanne QUIGLEY 25:05, Alan WHITE 26:54, Alison C DUNCAN 28:53 (50th), Alan STEEN 29:16, Nicola WHITE 29:28, Anne Marie MCKENNA 30:25, Gary MOORE 31:52, Catherine PINKERTON 31:52, Ingrid HAMILTON 31:53, John BUTCHER 32:02, Heather MCLAUGHLIN 32:07, Karen ROBINSON 36:22, Janet PATRICK 39:33.

Garvagh Forest - Bernadette O’KANE 20:46, Shane MCLAUGHLIN 23:41, Michael MCKEOWN 24:04, Caroline OWEN 45:17.

Rodney, Deborah and Ashley McPhee at the Mayfair 5k