Springwell in action all over world

As was traditional, the festive hats and costumes were dusted down for their annual outing as the Santas and elves got in a bit of late training for their big day!

North West XC

This year the North West Cross Country, hosted by City of Derry Spartans, took place at Templemore Sports Complex in Derry.

Chris Denton at the NW XC

The 6km event provided a challenging, old school cross country course for competitors as raced round the three laps. Springwell’s three representatives all produced great results with Ciaran Ferris leading the way in tenth with an excellent 19:06.

Chris Denton placed 36th (2nd M45) in 21:03 with James Weir 48th (2nd M35) in 21:59.

Run Forest Run – Tollymore

Race three of Born 2 Run’s “Run Forest Run” took place on Saturday at Tollymore Forest Park. Regular Caroline Owen kept up her 100% attendance as she finished 163 rd with a time of 36:59. In the 10k Rose Lynas was 237th in 53:02.

Elaine Montgomery at Portrush Parkrun

Fort Lauderdale 10k

Sunday’s Fort Lauderdale 10k took place at 7am with the temperature already creeping up to the mid 20C’s, not exactly ideal running conditions, but let’s not complain about it.

Fully recovered and refreshed after her successful Chicago Marathon, America Aznar produced another fantastic run as she finished third lady (6th overall) in a time of 43:12.

Parkrun

Helena Dornan at EAMS Marathon

The last Parkrun before Christmas is one of the most popular events of the year, with a lot of colour and fancy dress for the festive 5k.

This year was no exception with Santa and his elves appearing at parkruns all around the country. There were even a few Christmas trees for good measure.

There were 53 Springers out at six venues with five personal bests recorded.

Victoria Park - Peter Tees 19:33 (PB)

Santa John Butcher and his festive family at Limavady Parkrun

Portrush - Alan Nevin 19:01, Mervyn Thompson 23:28, Cathy Adams 23:34 (PB), Laurence Blair 25:06, Sylvia Pollock 25:09, Seamus McAteer 25:28, Patricia Craig 25:33, Alanna Millar 25:40, Barry McBride 26:42, Fergal Mackle 27:31, Liz Dowey 28:02, Pauline Duke 29:45, Sharon Bingham 30:43, Roisin Walker 30:47, Andrew Wilson 31:55, Caitriona Mackle 32:36, Jonathan Huddleston 32:37, Aisling Hynes 33:54, Elaine Montgomery 34:03, Lorraine Abernethy 34:04, Bernie Drain 34:51, Kenneth Bacon 40:30, Rhona Laverty 42:38, Emer Thompson 53:41

Ormeau Park - Ali Shaw 19:48, Heather McLaughilin 30:08

Limavady - Christopher McNickle 17:58, Ryan Kennedy 19:50, Kevin McLean 23:04, Adrian Finlay 23:21, Fergus Thompson 23:36, Ryan Gray 25:53, Leanne Quigley 26:50, Alan Platt 28:15, Warren McIlmoyle 29:40, Alison C Duncan 30:24, Nicola White 30:28, Alan White 30:29, John Butcher 33:59, Karen Robinson 34:49, Janet Patrick 34:53

Stormont - Catherine Byers 31:50

Garvagh - Barry Mullan 18:58, Rodney McPhee 19:11 (PB), Gary Kendall 22:15 (PB), Deborah McPhee 25:30 (PB), Bridgeen Canning 26:01, Majella McAteer 26:16, Michael Mulvenna 28:21, Mariette Mulvenna 28:22, Anne Marie McKenna 31:40, Paul McKenna 31:41, Colin Connolly 35:23.

Pauline Duke at Portrush Parkrun