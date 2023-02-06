Members of Springwell Athletics Club have been on the run all over Europe in the last week.

February 4 saw members in action closer to home, in the fourth race in the Sperrin Harriers Winter Trail Series, Drum Manor 10k.

Ten members represented the club, this course is one of the more challenging of the series. The two lap course takes runners around the beautiful Drum Manor Forest Park, there are a few steep hills in places to really test the legs. The weather remained dry for the duration of the race providing runners with favourable conditions.

Three members placed in their respective age categories and a second place position. Jane Talbot had a very strong performance to take First Lady in the F50 category. Bernadette O’Kane, who is no stranger to podium and age category places also had a great run to take second female overall. Michael Johnson also represented the club well taking second place in the M60 category.

Members at the London Winter Run 10km

Ashley McPhee also took first position in the under 18 category. A great effort from members showcasing the talent we have to offer within the club. One race remains in the series, Parkanaur 10 Miler. Members have enjoyed the series and look forward to the next race. 17th Peter Tees 42:02, 32nd Bernadette O'kane 45:50 (2nd Female) , 43rd David McGaffin 47:50, 52nd Jane Talbot 50:47 (1st F50), 56th Michael Johnson 51:35 (2nd M60), 59th Michael Mulvenna 52:08, 67th Majella McAteer 53:02, 87th Deborah

McPhee 57:44, 91st Andrew Wilmot 1:00:47, 110th Ashley McPhee 1:05:03 (1st F U18).

“Up and down for the Tower of Gnicche”

Sunday, February 5 saw member James Thompson take on a 12km race in Arezzo, Italy. This race in Italian is called “Su e giù per la Torre di Gnicche”, which translates as “Up and down for the Tower of Gnicche”. The challenging course lived up to its name with a hilly route and a few off road sections to really test the runners. Conditions were perfect with blue sunny skies and a cool temperature which provided runners with ideal conditions for racing.

Darren Walsh at Limavady parkrun

Despite the tough course James had a strong race earning himself a podium place finishing second. The top three finishers really battled throughout the course with a very close finish between them, only 6 seconds were between first and second place and a further 20 seconds for third. This is James’s first run this year and what a way to kick off with a podium place. 2 nd James Thompson 41:39.

London Winter Run 10km

Sunday, February 5, a group of members enjoyed a weekend to London. The weekend included parkruns, birthday celebrations and ‘The London Winter 10km Race’. The event provides runners a great opportunity to run through the streets of London taking in many of the famous sites. The event is in aid of Cancer Research UK. The winter theme provides runners and spectators an atmosphere like no other with themes throughout the route and a strong support from crowds.

This year runners were treated to a ‘snowy summit’ at the halfway point. On 29 May 1953 Edmund Hillary of New Zealand and Tenzing Norgay, a Sherpa of Nepal, become the first explorers to reach the summit of Mount Everest. 70 years on, the race celebrates this achievement with the new feature.

Ciaran Ferris at the Velo Runner Alsagar 5 mile Road Race

Six ladies represented the club at the event with a field of just under 18,000 runners. Members really enjoyed the event and the atmosphere. This race is highly recommended and suitable for all abilities. 4496th Roisin Walker 55:40 PB, 7391st Amanda Scott 01:01:43, Deborah Archibald 01:02:30, 9415th Lorraine Abernethy 01:06:45, 9434th Elaine

Montgomery 01:06:48, 15513th Bernie Drain 01:11:37.

Velo Runner Alsager 5 Mile Road Race

On Sunday (February 5), Ciaran Ferris took on the Alsager 5 Mile Road Race in Cheshire. This race attracts talented runners from far and wide due to the course offering runners a flat and fast route. This is one of the first road races of the season allowing athletes to test their fitness and preparation for the season ahead. 1,006 athletes took to the start line, Ciaran had a fantastic performance to finish in the top 20. Ciaran enjoyed the event and the great atmosphere of the race.

James Thompson at the “Up and down for the Tower of Gnicche” 12km

19th Ciaran Ferris 26:17

Parkrun results

On Saturday (February 5) Springwell had 49 members get their weekly parkrun in at ten different venues. Members were well travelled with runners at Wimbledon Common, Finsbury, Mile End, Grangemoor and Falcarragh. Roisin Walker celebrated her birthday weekend by ticking off parkrun number 150 at Finsbury parkrun.

Personal bests were recorded by John Butcher and John McMichael at Limavady parkrun, Shaun Carton, Jim Breen and Rozzy Skuce at Garvagh Forest parkrun and Helena Dornan at Limepark Playing Fields parkrun.

Portrush - David O'NEILL 19:40, Rhys WALKER 20:06, George BRIEN 24:42, Mervyn THOMPSON 25:06, Paul MOORE 25:29, Alanna MILLAR 27:58, Pauline DUKE 29:51, Alan PLATT 30:42, Gemma WRAY 31:04, Peter JACK 32:39, Andrew WILSON 33:53, Aisling HYNES 35:18, Maria QUINN 35:19, Rhona LAVERTY 38:25, Deborah PURDY 39:07, Kenneth BACON 44:29, Emer THOMPSON 44:40, Caitriona MACKLE 48:01, Grainne MOORE 48:02, Fergal MACKLE 48:02.

Limavady – Chris DENTON 17:43, John BUTCHER 19:27 PB, Darren WALSH 21:57, Adrian FINLAY 22:34, Pauline MULLAN 23:29, Kevin MCLEAN 24:03, Sinead GRAHAM 26:00, John MCMICHAEL 27:58 PB, Leanne QUIGLEY 29:05, Linda MC MICHAEL 30:01, Alan STEEN 30:16, Janet PATRICK 47:14.

Springwell Members at Sperrin Harriers Winter Trail Series, Drum Manor 10k

Falcarragh - Laurence BLAIR 24:03; Grangemoor - Phyllis MCGRAW 28:57; Mile End - Colin CONNOLLY 27:09; Garvagh Forest - Shaun CARTON 22:45 PB, Richard POLLOCK 24:27, Rozzy SKUCE 25:13, Jim BREEN 27:29 PB; Limepark Playing Fields - Rodney MC PHEE 19:59, Ciaran MCERLAIN 21:03, Helena DORNAN 46:20 PB; Castlewellan - Patricia CRAIG 25:48; Finsbury - Roisin WALKER 29:58.