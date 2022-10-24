The 2022/2023 Cross Country season is in full swing and on Saturday, October 22, it was the Northern Ireland and Ulster Even Age Group Championships and Bobby Rea Cross Country Race at the Billy Neil MBE Country Park in Belfast. Springwell RC’s Judith Buchanan took on the challenge of the hilly six kilometre course and produced a strong run in a competitive field to finish fourth in her age group with a time of 27:39. Judith will be wearing the Northern Ireland vest in three weeks in Santry, Dublin at the British and Irish Cross Country Masters International.