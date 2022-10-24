Springwell members preparing for Dublin marathon
This weekend saw many members of Springwell Running Club put in their final preparations for the Dublin Marathon which takes place this weekend, on Sunday (October 30).
Bobby Rea Cross Country
The 2022/2023 Cross Country season is in full swing and on Saturday, October 22, it was the Northern Ireland and Ulster Even Age Group Championships and Bobby Rea Cross Country Race at the Billy Neil MBE Country Park in Belfast. Springwell RC’s Judith Buchanan took on the challenge of the hilly six kilometre course and produced a strong run in a competitive field to finish fourth in her age group with a time of 27:39. Judith will be wearing the Northern Ireland vest in three weeks in Santry, Dublin at the British and Irish Cross Country Masters International.
Parkrun
This week was a local affair which saw 44 Springers parkrunning at seven different venues, with two personal bests recorded by Andy Whiteford at Portrush parkrun and Sarah Stewart at City Park
parkrun. A club spokesman said: “It was a wet Saturday morning so thanks to the volunteers, as always, who braved the elements to ensure that parkrun happened. Please consider volunteering they will happily find you a role.”
Portrush - Andy WHITEFORD 18:58 PB, Alan NEVIN 19:24, Maurice WALKER 19:49, Rhys WALKER 20:12, Shaun CARTON 22:38, George BRIEN 24:17, Mervyn THOMPSON 25:23, Andrew WILMOT 27:05, Maria QUINN 28:40, Andrew WILSON 30:05, Holly NEILL 31:27, Roisin WALKER 31:47, Aisling HYNES 33:33, Emer THOMPSON 33:43, Caoimhe ARMSTRONG 35:33, Caitriona MACKLE 37:24, Fergal MACKLE 37:24, Catherine BYERS 46:43, Elaine MONTGOMERY 59:03 Citypark - David O’NEILL 18:17, Sarah STEWART 21:39 PB
MUSA - Majella MCATEER 23:29
Castlewellan - Gary KENDALL 23:47
Limavady - Chris DENTON 17:33, Darren WALSH 20:44, David MCGAFFIN 22:36, Kevin MCLEAN 23:15, Adrian FINLAY 24:16, Pauline MULLAN 24:17, John BUTCHER 24:37, Leanne QUIGLEY 25:09, Adam COLVIN 25:39, Will COLVIN 25:39, Alan WHITE 25:46, Janet PATRICK 25:49, Alan STEEN 29:21, Heather MCLAUGHLIN 29:39, Alison C DUNCAN 29:41, Nicola WHITE 30:01, John MCMICHAEL 30:34, Ingrid HAMILTON 34:46
Garvagh Forest - Bernadette O’KANE 21:48, David CAMPBELL 26:08re
Limepark Playing Fields - Jonathan MCNABB 22:28