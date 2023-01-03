Withthe New Year now upon us, there was no rest for Springwell Running Club as members continued to representthe club at various events and celebrate milestones together.

Boxing Day 999 Fundraiser for the Foyle Hospice

Well done to members who organised and took part in the Boxing Day 999 Fundraiser in support of Foyle Hospice. This was organised by club members John Butcher and Aaron Steel from the Limavady area group.

Despite the cold, wet and icy conditions spirits were still high amongst runners as they ran a 6 and 9 mile option. A club spokesperson said: “Great to see members come together to support great causes, this charity is very worthy of support. At Springwell, members go beyond running to support charity. Well done team, a fantastic amount of just over £500 was raised.”

Chris Denton at East Antrim Marathon Series Carrickfergus

Boxing Day Turkey Trot

Despite the Christmas Holidays there was no rest for Springwell as members took to the mountains for the annual Boxing Day Turkey Trot, organised by B.A.R.F. This event was a 7.5km with approx. 400m of climbing. Conditions were cold, windy and icy but the cold weather made the mud a little firmer than usual providing runners with a better than normal condition under foot.

Three members who are no strangers to these events represented Springwell. These events are suited to the more experienced runner with runners required to carry

mandatory kit. All three runners had a great performance despite the tough conditions. Barry Mullan achieved 3rd Male in his age category and Carolyn Crawford was 1st Female in her age category. 21st Barry Mullan 48:53 (3rd M45) , 27th Peter Tees 50:43, 69th Carolyn Crawford 1:15:11 (1st F40).

Ali Shaw at the Greencastle 5 Mile Race

Greencastle 5 Mile

With snowy weather threatening the event from happening it was all hands on deck as the local community came together to clear the course. After a bit of work, it was all systems go with a great response from race organisers.

This is a highly competitive sell out event every year seeing athletes toe the line on Boxing Day. The top 25 runners all completed the course in a pacy sub 30 minutes. Sprignwell had member Ali Shaw in attendance who represented the club well. Ali has a very impressive running resume, Well done Ali. 119th Alistair Shaw 35:35.

Christmas Cracker

Peter Tees, Carolyn Crawford and Barry Mullan at The Turkey Trot

It was a race of pairs at the Christmas Cracker organised by Newcastle Athletic Club. The Castlewellan based course required runners to complete the race crossing the line as a pair – something a little different to the usual race format offering runners a bit of craic and fun. A rather challenging course which is in around 9 miles of roads, fields and forest paths.

Springwell had two members from the club forming two teams. Barry Mullan was paired up with friend Gary McAvoy. They had a great performance finishing 40th out of 651 teams. It was a family outing as Bernadette O’Kane paired with brother Patrick to finish in 117th place. A strong performance from both teams. 40th Barry Mullan/ Gary McAvoy 1:11:31, 117th Bernadette O’Kane/ Patrick O’Kane 1:21:34.

East Antrim Marathon Series B2B

Many congratulations to Chris Denton who was 1st Male at the East Antrim Marathon Series Carrickfergus Event held on December 30. With a weather warning in place the day was always going to be a challenge. Conditions were wet and windy making the coastal course difficult. Despite this Chris battled the elements to produce a strong sub 3 hour Marathon showing his experience. 1st Chris Denton 2:54:03.

Members at the Race Over the Glens 2023

Lough 5 Miler

Well done to member Roisin Walker who took part in the Lough 5 Miler on New Year’s Eve. Held at the Loughmacrory GAA Club Omagh, the course was undulating with cold and wet conditions. Well done Roisin great way to end the year . 422nd Roisin Walker 46:55.

Race Over the Glens

New Year’s Day saw members put on the purple vest for the first race of the year, Race Over the Glens. This was hosted by Ballymena Runners around the beautiful trail paths of the Glenariff Forest.

This year saw runners treated to a slightly new route as well as the sound of a bagpipe player adding to the atmosphere of the day.

parkrun 31-12-22

Barry Mullan at the Christmas Cracker

New Year’s Eve saw 63 members get their weekly parkrun in at eight different venues. There were two personal bests recorded from Shane McLaughlin at Garvagh Forest and Gemma Wray at Portrush. Ingrid Hamilton celebrated her 100th parkrun at Limavady surrounded by fellow members.

Wallace - Holly NEILL 31:07; Antrim - Pamela HOWE 25:55; Naas - Catherine BYERS 50:43; Derrynoid - James HUGHES 26:51, Jim BREEN 27:26; Limepark Playing Field - Jonathan MCNABB 22:07.

Portrush - Rhys WALKER 23:27, Maurice WALKER 23:28, Seamus MCATEER 24:02, Peter JACK 24:34, Mervyn THOMPSON 25:15, Sylvia POLLOCK 25:20, Alanna MILLAR 26:37, Barry MCBRIDE 27:26, Liz DOWEY 29:05, Jonathan HUDDLESTON 29:34, Andrew WILSON 30:23, Andy WHITEFORD 30:24, Alan PLATT 31:20, Anne Marie MCKENNA 31:58, Gemma WRAY 31:59, Paul MCKENNA 32:13, Deborah ARCHIBALD 32:41, Maria QUINN 34:00, Aisling HYNES 34:11, Pauline DUKE 34:14, Elaine MONTGOMERY 34:18, Lorraine ABERNETHY 34:23, Karen SMITH 36:59, Bernie DRAIN 37:52, Fergal MACKLE 44:02, Kenneth BACON 44:55, Emer THOMPSON 45:10.

Limavady - Chris DENTON 19:30, Peter TEES 22:20, Adrian FINLAY 22:25, Will COLVIN 22:44, Fergus THOMPSON 23:50, Pauline MULLAN 25:00, Deborah MCPHEE 25:01, Leanne QUIGLEY 26:01, Sinead GRAHAM 27:39, Janet PATRICK 29:06, Alan STEEN 30:25, John MCMICHAEL 30:30, Ingrid HAMILTON 32:18, Lara WALSH 33:17, Linda MC MICHAEL 33:47, Katrina ADAMS 34:22, Alison C DUNCAN 34:23, Heather MCLAUGHLIN 39:29, Nicola WHITE 46:26, Alan WHITE 46:26.

Garvagh Forest - Ryan KENNEDY 20:47, Bernadette O'KANE 22:15, Shane MCLAUGHLIN 22:58, Shaun CARTON 24:11, Liesa MCKENNA 24:42, Majella MCATEER 25:35, Jim BRADLEY 26:01, Gary KENDALL 26:02, Jonno JOHNSON 26:39, Andrew WILMOT 27:20, Antoinette CONWAY 28:34, Gemma CRAIG 35:28, Caroline OWEN 47:46.