November 5 saw over 50,000 runners take to the streets of the ‘Big Apple’ for the TCS New York Marathon. The iconic 26.2-mile course takes the competitors through all the city’s five boroughs and among the vast field was Springwell RC’s Paul Thompson.

Paul is an experienced runner and no stranger to the marathon, but this event had a special significance for him as he was running in memory of his father who recently passed away. The perfect weather provided good running conditions and Paul started at his usual fast pace which he maintained until a slight dip just after the 20-mile mark, but he only brushed “the wall” and quickly recovered to finish in an impressive 3:12:19 for 2645th place.