Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, the race attracted almost 15,000 runners and their respective entourages of supporters to the city.

The autumnal weather on Sunday (October 30) provided excellent running conditions. This event has always been popular with Springwell RC and 2022 was no exception with 18 club members making the journey to Dublin. Many hours and training miles were well spent with personal best being achieved and everyone successfully completing the 26.2 miles.

Maurice Walker, in his first attempt at the distance, was the first Springer across the finish line in an impressive 3:05:13 with Alan Nevin not far behind in 3:07:05. Adele Tomb suffered a fall at the half way point injuring her knees, but picked herself up and finished her first marathon in 4:09:49.

Catherine Byers at the Limepark Playing Fields Parkrun

Springwell RC - 757th Maurice walker 3:05:13 PB, 835th Alan Nevin 3:07:05, 960st Ryan Kennedy 3:09:04, 2427th Fergus Thompson 3:28:43 PB, 2486th Rodney McPhee 3:29:10, 4093rd Jonathan Huddlestone 3:45:08, 4211th Sarah Stewart 3:46:13, 6678th Adele Tomb 4:09:49 PB, 6998th Carolyn Crawford 4:07:40, 8595th Deborah McPhee 4:21:10 PB, 9306th Jim Bradley 4:27:30, 11333rd Alan Platt 4:48:45 PB, 11437th Mark Neely 4:49:52, 12081st Seamus McAteer 4:58:19, 12545th Amanda Scott 5:07:09, 13444th Lorraine Abernethy 5:31:42, 14207th Bernie Drain 6:08:54, 14259th Fergal Mackle 6:15:11

Parkrun

Advertisement

This Halloween weekend saw 39 Springers doing parkruns at seven different venues with two PBs recorded.

Belfast Victoria - David O’NEILL 17:58 PB; Ecos - Caroline OWEN 44:19, Kenneth BACON 45:04; Portrush - Jonathan MCNABB 24:50, Mervyn THOMPSON 28:36, Alanna MILLAR 28:49, Patricia CRAIG 28:53, Maria QUINN 30:10, Caitriona MACKLE 43:31, Fergal MACKLE 43:32, Caoimhe ARMSTRONG 47:38, Deborah PURDY 47:39, Emer

Ingrid Hamilton and Alison Duncan in suitable Halloween garb at the Limavady Parkrun

THOMPSON 55:53

Castlewellan - Gary KENDALL 23:03; Limavady - Chris DENTON 17:36, David SHIELS 19:46, Darren WALSH 22:13, Peter TEES 23:26, Kevin MCLEAN 23:34, Pauline MULLAN 23:55, Adam COLVIN 24:50 PB, Will COLVIN 24:51, Leanne QUIGLEY 25:25, Alan STEEN 26:06, Sinead GRANT 26:25, Janet PATRICK 26:29, Ingrid HAMILTON 31:04, Alison C DUNCAN 31:05, Heather MCLAUGHLIN 34:06;

Garvagh Forest - Majella MCATEER 24:24, Mariette MULVENNA 27:45, Roisin WALKER 29:24, Rhona LAVERTY 43:33 Limepark Playing Fields - Jonno JOHNSON 25:36, Andrew WILMOT 27:11 PB, Iris WILSON 36:45, Elaine MONTGOMERY 53:05, Liz DOWEY 53:06, Catherine BYERS 53:07

Advertisement

Jim Bradley, Adele Tomb, Alan Nevin, Carolyn Crawford and Maurice Walker at the Dublin Marathon