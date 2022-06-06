Springwell runners in action

Hill and Dale Series - Race 7 Millstone

Thursday, June 2 saw the mountain runners back in action at the Hill and Dale series hosted by Newcastle Athletic Club.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The four Springers who made the trip to the Kingdom of Mourne faced the prospect of 300m of climbing over the 8km distance, but all rose to the challenge with some excellent performances. Bernadette O’Kane produced another strong run claiming second place in her age category.

Alan Platt at Limavady Parkrun

These races are suited to the experienced runner so placing in your age category is a great result with such a strong field. Adele Tomb also had a great night placing third in her age category. Barry Mullan once again showed his experience of mountain running as he placed fourth in his age category and 22nd overall.

Results - 22nd Barry Mullan 44:02, 66th Bernadette O’Kane 49:48 (2nd FV35), 107th Adele Tomb 55:57 (3rd FV 50), 121st Shirhaan Hameed 57:48.

45th Edition Scarpinata di Primavera

Sunday, June 5 saw extremely hot conditions for the 45th Edition of the seven mile Scarpinata di Primavera. Even with 700 feet of climbing to add to the challenge James Thompson had another impressive run to finish third in an impressive 43:09.

Chris Denton at Limavady Parkrun

Parkrun

This weekend saw 56 Springers parkrunning at twelve venues with three personal bests recorded.

Congratulations to Limavady, who celebrated their 300th event with a splendid amount of cake and, as always, thanks to the volunteers for all the work they do to make parkrun happen.

Derry City - Ryan GRAY 20:19

Gemma Craig at Limavady Parkrun

Ecos - Majella MCATEER 22:37 PB

Queen’s - James HUGHES 21:27, Jim BREEN 26:53

Portrush - Maurice WALKER 19:31, Rhys WALKER 19:49, Ciaran MCERLAIN 22:26, Shaun CARTON 23:32, Paul MOORE 23:5, Mervyn THOMPSON 24:20, Cathy ADAMS 24:25, Mervyn ADAMS 24:26, George BRIEN 24:34, Peter JACK 26:13, Maria QUINN 28:08, Liz DOWEY 28:52, Pauline DUKE 32:25, Elaine MONTGOMERY 34:19, Aisling HYNES 35:09, Lorraine ABERNETHY 36:24, Jonathan HUDDLESTON 36:55, Caoimhe ARMSTRONG 44:59, Kenneth BACON 45:00, Grainne MOORE 46:19, Andrew WILSON 46:20, Emer THOMPSON 1:00:00

Malahide - Gary KENDALL 21:53

Shirhaan Hameed, Adele Tomb, Bernadette O'Kane and Barry Mullan at Rocky

Citypark - David O’NEILL 18:35

Castlewellan - Leanne QUIGLEY 26:52

Limavady - Chris DENTON 17:08, Christopher MILLAR 20:11, Stephen MCLAUGHLIN 20:25, John BUTCHER 20:34, Fergus THOMPSON 22:15, Aaron STEELE 23:03, Alan STEEN 23:21 PB, Pauline MULLAN 24:27, Kevin MCLEAN 24:35, Darren WALSH 25:25, Janet PATRICK 26:18, Alan PLATT 29:08, Anne Marie MCKENNA 30:54, Alison C DUNCAN 30:56, Gemma CRAIG 31:11 PB, David MCCOOL 40:34

Croxteth Hall - Alan WHITE 29:35, Nicola WHITE 30:18

Kanata - Deborah ARCHIBALD 32:06

Waterford Nature - Catherine BYERS 31:23

Stephen McLaughlin at Limavady Parkrun