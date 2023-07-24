This week saw the purple Springwell vests in action at the Portaferry 10 Mile Road Race, the Larne 10k, The Sea2Sky 10k in Newcastle and the Irish Runner 10 Mile in Phoenix Park, Dublin, with some impressive personal bests achieved.

Like most days last week Tuesday had a significant amount of rain but thankfully it cleared just before the start of the Portaferry 10 Mile Road Race to leave a cool evening with just a bit of a breeze to spoil almost perfect running conditions.

In a keenly contested race Chris Denton ran an impressive personal best of 57:02 for 5th (2nd M45), while a personal best of 1:17:45 for Pauline Mullan saw her finish 119th. Andrew Wilmot was 208th with a time of 1:37:00.

Larne 10k

Christopher McNickle, Niall Kennedy, Darren Walsh and David Shiels at the Larne 10k. Credit David McGaffin

The Larne 10k on Saturday saw some impressive performances from the Springwell quartet who made the trip to Ballygalley. The out-and-back course along the coast road provided the opportunity for fast times, resulting in a closely contested race which was won by Foyle Valley AC runner Scott Rankin in 32:19. A fantastic personal best of 34:29 from Christopher McNickle saw him finish ninth, and Niall Kennedy announced his return from injury with a personal best of 39:29 to finish 42nd. Darren Walsh was 56th with a 40:10 and David Shiels 73rd in 41:18.

Friday saw David McGaffin in Newcastle for the Born 2 Run Saltrock Sea2Sky 10k, where the rain stopped long enough for him to finish 78th in 46:35. On Sunday, Adam Henderson made the trip to Dublin’s Phoenix Park for the Irish Runner 10 Mile, finishing 1081st in a time of 1:37:16.

Parkrun

This weekend saw 56 Springers doing their parkruns at eleven different venues with three personal bests recorded. Michael Johnson claimed his at Derry City while Shelia McConnell and Karen Armstrong found theirs in the wilds of Garvagh Forest. Congratulations to John McMichael who reached his 100th parkrun milestone at Limavady.

Andrew Wilmot and Pauline Mullan at the Portaferry 10 Mile. Credit David McGaffin

Thanks to everyone who volunteered on a very wet Saturday.

Derry City - Jonno JOHNSON 21:40 PB, Pauline MULLAN 24:47; Ecos - Kenneth BACON 44:54; Portrush - David O’NEILL 19:25, Maurice WALKER 20:15, Andy WHITEFORD 20:39, Rhys WALKER 21:14, Conor SHIELDS 23:07, Fiona MARTIN 24:04, George BRIEN 25:48, Reid JACK 25:48, Mervyn THOMPSON 26:21, Patricia CRAIG 27:02, Aisling HYNES 30:30, Jonathan HUDDLESTON 30:37, Karen GARVIN 31:11, Alanna MILLAR 31:15, Kate MCNICHOLL 36:36, Iris WILSON 38:04, Deborah PURDY 41:49, Lorraine ABERNETHY 52:23/

Citypark - Andrew WILMOT 26:13; Lyme Park - Gary KENDALL 26:26, Kay HACK 33:44; Limavady - Chris DENTON 17:02, John BUTCHER 18:36, Stephen FILLIS 19:21, Fergus IRWIN 20:23, Peter TEES 20:48, Kevin MCLEAN 21:18, Fiona PRUE 21:23, Catherine PINKERTON 21:25, Adrian FINLAY 22:47, Leanne QUIGLEY 24:28, Janet PATRICK 24:39, Gary MOORE 24:40, Alan STEEN 28:24, Kathryn CAMPBELL 28:25, Ryan CAMPBELL 28:55, John MCMICHAEL 30:32, Nicola WHITE 30:33, Alison C DUNCAN 42:41.