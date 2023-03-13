Springwell Running Club were out in force this weekend at various events as members took on roads, mountains and parkruns.

Friday (March 10) saw the return of the Coleraine Campus 5k.

After great success last year, this event earned ‘championship’ status now forming part of the Northern Ireland & Ulster 5k championships. Springwell club captain Ryan Galway was at the helm as Race Director.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ryan planned and organised this event putting in a lot of hard work behind the scenes to put it all together. Springwell had members racing in all three races as well as members volunteering as part of the events support team.

Members at the Glenariff Mountain Race

Springwell had a very successful night with members producing multiple personal bests and Catherine Moore producing a fantastic performance to finish second Lady in the Mass Race. Mass Race 21 mins + 5 th Jenny Chartres 20:33 PB, 14th Colin Brennan 21:10, 16th Catherine Pinkerton 21:15 (2nd Female), 23rd Fergus Thompson 21:48, 32nd Conor Shields 22:14, 40th Pauline Mullan 22:29 PB, 42nd Majella McAteer 22:51, 45th David Hughes 23:03, 45th David Hughes 23:03, 51st Deborah McPhee 23:26 PB, 52nd George Brien 23:33, 67th Alan Steen 24:48, 69th Gary Moore 25:05, 81st Hannah McCaw 28:08, 82nd Jonathan Beck 28:10. 17 – 21 Minutes - 22nd Andy Whiteford 17:42, 23rd Rhys Walker 17:42, 27th David O'Neill 17:47, 28th Gillian McLaughlin 17:48, 64th Ryan Kennedy 19:01, 67th Gareth McLaughlin 19:10, 70th John Butcher 19:14 PB, 83rd

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jonathan McNabb 19:31 PB, 84th Ryan Gray 19:37, 90th Shaun Carton 19:54 PB, 109th Nicky Frizzelle 20:30. Sub 17 Minutes - 62nd Barry Mullan 17:03 PB, 66th Paul Thompson 17:37, 68th Stephen Fillis 17:51.

Walled City 10 Miler

Saturday saw members in action at the Walled City 10 Miler. Springwell was well represented with 40 members taking to the start line. The race began at St Columb’s Park Running Track heading out along the river Foyle out to Gransha before returning back into St Colum’s Park. Just under 1400 runners took part seeing some of the most talented athletes from across Northern Ireland competing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Antoinette Conway and Leisa McKenna at the Portadown Festival of Running

Christopher McNickle crossed the line below the 60 mins mark to finish in the top 20, Stephen McLaughlin and James Weir also finishing in the top 50. 19th Christopher MCNICKLE 59:19, 31st Stephen MCLAUGHLIN 1:02:10 PB, 42nd James WEIR 1:03:12, 117th Jeff YOUNG 1:09:22, 145th Timothy BACON 1:10:42, 183rd Darren WALSH 1:13:06, 184th Michael JOHNSON 1:13:07, 245th Shaun CARTON 1:14:59, 269th Adrian FINLAY 1:16:01 PB, 390th Pauline MULLAN 1:19:38, 391st Fran MCSTRAVICK 1:18:23, 399th Michael MULVENNA 1:20:05 PB, 442nd Lynne YOUNG 1:21:49, 517th Majella MCATEER 1:23:36, 557th Leisa MCKENNA 1:22:23, 620th Leanne QUIGLEY 1:24:56 PB, 628 th Patricia CRAIG 1:25:08 PB,

643rd Mervyn THOMPSON 1:25:30, 657th Shane MCLAUGHLIN 1:26:22, 708th Elizabeth DEIGHAN 1:27:36, 726th Alan PLATT 1:27:32, 746th Pamela HOWE 1:30:00, 777th Bridgeen CANNING 1:29:22, 816th Liz DOWEY 1:30:07, 822nd Alanna Millar 1:30:34, 826th Mariette MULVENNA 1:31:39, 858th David SHIELS 1:31:04, 862nd Kathryn Campbell 1:32:30 PB, 961st Roisin WALKER 1:35:17 PB, 988th Ryan Campbell 1:37:22, 1024th Roberta MCKENZIE 1:37:56, 1070th Pauline DUKE 1:40:03. 1075th Heather MCLAUGHLIN 1:41:14, 1076th Alison DUNCAN 1:41:13, 1077th

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ingrid HAMILTON 1:41:13, 1150th Gemma CRAIG 1:43:20, 1161st Andrew WILMOT 1:44:22, 1189th Anne-Marie MCKENNA 1:48:22, 1190th Paul MCKENNA 1:48:22, 1203rd

Sinead Graham 1:48:23, 1204th Linda MCMICHAEL 1:48:25.

Club members at The Walled City 10 Miler

Glenariff Mountain Race

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Saturday, members were also taking on the mountains in the first race of the NIMRA Championship hosted by Glens Runners. The Glenariff Mountain Race is sponsored by Glens of Antrim Potatoes. This was a six mile race taking in over 1200ft of climbing, certainly a test of the legs. Springwell’s usual elevation seekers are back in action with the mountain season back in full swing.

Gareth McLaughlin and Barry Mullan were racing the previous night at the Coleraine Campus 5k, they were back at it again on tired legs. Great running today from club members in tough conditions. Recent weather made conditions challenging with snow still on higher ground. Adele tomb achieved second Lady in her age category. 25th Barry Mullan 53:50, 56th Bernadette O'Kane 58:57, 76th Gareth McLaughlin 1:04:17, 85th Adele Tomb 1:07:41 (2nd F50), 102nd Carolyn Crawford 1:14:29.

Portadown Festival of Running

Gemma Wray at Portrush parkrun

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Sunday, members were on their travels at the Portadown Festival of Running taking on the Half Marathon distance. Springwell had three members in attendance supporting the purple vest. The course is flat offering runners a chance to go for times. Members are currently training for a Marathon and this race provided opportunity to gauge their progress. Sprignwell ladies had a very successful day producing strong times. 173rd Leisa McKenna 1:47:40, 273rd Antoinette Conway 2:02:51, 297th Holly Neill 2:08:44

parkrun results

Saturday saw 23 members get their weekly parkrun in at four different venues. A lighter week with most members competing at various races over the weekend. There were two personal bests recorded this week by Lesley Logan at York parkrun in England and Sinead Rivers at Limavady parkrun. Thanks to those who volunteered this weekend without this parkrun would not be possible.

York - Lesley LOGAN 20:59 PB; Citypark - Sarah STEWART 22:04.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Portrush - David O'NEILL 23:43, Gary KENDALL 24:36, Mervyn ADAMS 26:43, Cathy ADAMS 27:33, Rozzy SKUCE 28:04, Maria QUINN 30:35, Gemma WRAY 32:17, Amanda SCOTT 32:55, Aisling HYNES 34:46, Elaine MONTGOMERY 43:11, Catherine BYERS 43:11, Emer THOMPSON 50:05, Kenneth BACON 56:40.

Limavady - Chris DENTON 17:31, Ryan GRAY 21:41, Kevin MCLEAN 22:33, Sinead RIVERS 23:17, Janet PATRICK 25:47, Alan WHITE 26:16, Colin CONNOLLY26:50, Alan STEEN 33:03, John MCMICHAEL 45:39.