Springwell runners on their travels

The unseasonally mild weather at the weekend saw a few Springwell Running Club members on their travels as they availed of some Parkrun tourism taking part in events from Buncrana to Stirling.

By Una Culkin
Monday, 24th January 2022, 9:32 am

44 Springers were in action at eight different venues with Garvagh Forest once again the venue for individual milestones with Kenneth Bacon and Colin Connolly producing personal bests.

Buncrana - Patricia Craig 26:00

Castlewellan - Gary Kendall 21:28, Catherine Adams 24:01

Chris Denton at Limavady Parkrun

Ecos - Claire Ramsey 26:32

Garvagh - Rozzy Skuce 24:53, Deborah McPhee 25:50, Rodney McPhee 31:06, Colin Connolly 32:56 (PB), Enda Young 37:52, Caroline Owen 38:33, Kenneth Bacon 38:48 (PB)

Limavady - Chris Denton 17:15, David Shiels 20:40, Peter Tees 21:58, Adrian Finlay 23:19, John Butcher 23:50, Leanne Quigley 25:19, Janet Patrick 25:39, Alan White 26:19, Alan Platt 27:13, Andrew Wilmot 27:17, Alison Duncan 28:09, Nicola White 29:39, David McCool 49:43

Portrush - Maurice Walker 21:50, Rhys Walker 23:47, Mervyn Thompson 25:49, Sylvia Pollock 28:03, Laurence Blair 28:14, Alanna Millar 28:34, Pamela Howe 29:52, Liz Dowey 31:01, Aidan Mooney 34:29, Andrew Wilson 35:00, Fergal Mackle

Emer Thompson, Bernie Drain, Deborah Archibald, Amanda Scott & Lorraine Abernethy at Derry City Parkrun

37:49, Barry McBride 37:50, Caitriona Mackle 38:56

University of Stirling - Catherine Byers 32:29, Elaine Montgomery 32:32

Derry City - Deborah Archibald 31:16, Amanda Scott 32:02, Lorraine Abernethy 33:02, Bernie Drain 33:30, Emer Thompson 34:07

Rozzy Skuce and Deborah McPhee at Garvagh Forest Parkrun
Elaine Montgomery and Catherine Byers at the University of Stirling Parkrun
BuncranaParkrunCastlewellan