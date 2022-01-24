Springwell runners on their travels

44 Springers were in action at eight different venues with Garvagh Forest once again the venue for individual milestones with Kenneth Bacon and Colin Connolly producing personal bests.
Buncrana - Patricia Craig 26:00
Castlewellan - Gary Kendall 21:28, Catherine Adams 24:01
Ecos - Claire Ramsey 26:32
Garvagh - Rozzy Skuce 24:53, Deborah McPhee 25:50, Rodney McPhee 31:06, Colin Connolly 32:56 (PB), Enda Young 37:52, Caroline Owen 38:33, Kenneth Bacon 38:48 (PB)
Limavady - Chris Denton 17:15, David Shiels 20:40, Peter Tees 21:58, Adrian Finlay 23:19, John Butcher 23:50, Leanne Quigley 25:19, Janet Patrick 25:39, Alan White 26:19, Alan Platt 27:13, Andrew Wilmot 27:17, Alison Duncan 28:09, Nicola White 29:39, David McCool 49:43
Portrush - Maurice Walker 21:50, Rhys Walker 23:47, Mervyn Thompson 25:49, Sylvia Pollock 28:03, Laurence Blair 28:14, Alanna Millar 28:34, Pamela Howe 29:52, Liz Dowey 31:01, Aidan Mooney 34:29, Andrew Wilson 35:00, Fergal Mackle
37:49, Barry McBride 37:50, Caitriona Mackle 38:56
University of Stirling - Catherine Byers 32:29, Elaine Montgomery 32:32
Derry City - Deborah Archibald 31:16, Amanda Scott 32:02, Lorraine Abernethy 33:02, Bernie Drain 33:30, Emer Thompson 34:07