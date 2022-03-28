Springwell runners out in force

Members competed in Italy, Wicklow, and a selection of Parkrun venues across the country with many personal bests recorded.

Chianti 20km Trail Race

James Thompson completed the Chianti 20km Trail Race on March 27 in Radda in Chianti, Italy, finishing in eighth place in a highly competitive field of runners.

The course takes in 800m of ascent on a very tough trail course. The conditions were good with dry weather and James was very pleased with his result and enjoyed the course. James is the current club record holder for the marathon distance and trains with coach Colin Loughery of Preparation for Sport.

He continues his strong form after recently finishing second at the Corri al Padule 12 km in Italy on March 13, finishing eighth in 1:38:00.

Rome Marathon

John Butcher was on his travels in Italy taking on the Rome Marathon on March 27. John is no stranger to the marathon distance completing marathon number 95 and an experienced marathon pacer. A very scenic course taking in many famous sites along the route including finishing at the famous Roman Colosseum, conditions were hot and John was happy to have run after a few underlying injuries.

John is working towards the 100th marathon milestone. Finishing time of 4:13:17.

Wicklow Half Marathon

On March 27, Aidan Mooney ventured to Wicklow to take on the Gaol Break Half Marathon. The course takes in scenic coastal views with some climbing which is worth the views.

Conditions were very warm, the race finishes at the historic Wicklow Gaol. The race is in its 12th year with a large field of over 1,900 runners. Aidan finished 590th in a time of 2:34:54.

Castle to Castle Trilogy – Part 1

Hosted by ‘We Run Wild NI’, this race takes in 31 miles of running from Glenarm Castle to Carrickfergus Castle. Members Nicky and Liam Frizelle took on the Ultra Marathon distance on March 26 on a very warm and sunny Saturday.

Stopping to top up supplies at various checkpoints, the course is suited to the more experienced runner with lots of climbing and mixed terrain. 10th Liam Frizelle (6:35:37) 11th Nicky Frizelle (6:35:37).

Parkrun results

Saturday saw 52 Springwell members making the most of the sunny weather at 12 different venues with 12 personal bests recorded. Member Andrew Wilmot completed his 200th parkrun at Portrush. Ecos celebrated their 10-year anniversary and some Springwell members went along to join the festivities.

There were a few parkrun tourists at locations in England and Scotland - one of the biggest pre-Covid turnouts.

Limavady - Chris Denton 17:18, David Shiels 20:41, Peter Tees 21:50, Adrian Finlay 22:33, Leanne Quigley 25:10, Heather McLaughlin 30:44, David McCool 31:26, Alan Steen 31:43, Ingrid Hamilton 32:34, Janet Patrick 32:36.

Garvagh Forest - Michael McKeown 23:13, Michael Mulvenna 24:17, Paul Moore 24:31, Rozzy Skuce 25:15, Roisin Walker 28:24.

Portrush - Alan Nevin 18:19, Maurice Walker 19:14, Rhys Walker 19:43, Fiona Martin 22:46, Catherine Pinkerton 22:58, Mervyn Thompson 23:08, Cathy Adams 23:10, Roy Buchanan 23:34, George Brien 24:15, Gary Moore 24:33, Barry McBride 25:07, Alan Platt 25:54, Pamela Howe 26:30, Andrew Wilson 27:11, Andrew Wilmot 27:15, Emer Thompson 41:05, Kenneth Bacon 42:34, Caoimhe Armstrong 48:42.

Ecos Ballymena - Rodney McPhee 18:17, Deborah McPhee 24:10, Claire Ramsey 25:45, Amanda Scott 28:29, Deborah Archibald 28:42, Elaine Montgomery 30:44, Bernie Drain 30:45, Caroline Owen 38:53.

Castlewellan - James Hughes 21:04, Gary Kendall 24:32, Jim Breen 26:54.

Enniskillen - David McGaffin 24:15.

Citypark, Craigavon - Catherine Byers 31:16.

Jesmond Dene parkrun - Lorraine Abermethy 57:54.

Hackney Marshes - Patricia Craig 24:53

Brueton- David O’Neill 18:22.

Derry City - Pauline Mullan 24:20.

Portobello, Edinburgh - Alan White 30:04, Nicola White 30:06.

Undefined: readMore

1. Andrew Wilmot 200th parkrun Photo Sales

2. James Thompson at the Chianti 20km Trail Race Photo Sales

3. John Butcher at the Rome Marathon Photo Sales

4. Nicky and Liam Frizelle at Castle Ultra Photo Sales