Springwell Running Club in action

The event was held at the Queen’s Playing Fields, Belfast, over a 6 km course.

Springwell Running Club were represented in the ladies’ race by Judith Buchanan and, in her first cross country race, Gillian McLaughlin. Both women had excellent race to finish third in their respective age categories, earning them automatic selection to represent Northern Ireland at the Masters Cross Country in Dublin next month.

Well done to both athletes on a great run and an opportunity to represent your country!

Gary Moore at Limavady Parkrun

Final results for Springwell members: Gillian McLaughlin 23:13 (3rd F40), Judith Buchanan 25:39 (3rd F45)

Parkrun

Saturday saw 46 members of Springwell Running Club taking part in parkruns at nine different venues. As well as the four personal bests recorded, Gary Moore reached his 100th Parkrun milestone as he finished the Limavady event.

Woodbank - Maurice WALKER19:24 PB, Rhys WALKER 20:16 PB; Gunnersbury - Gary KENDALL 24:06, Mervyn THOMPSON 28:49, Emer THOMPSON 37:16; Mile End - Roisin WALKER 28:14.

Gillian McLaughlin and Judith Buchanan at the NIMAA XC

Portrush - David O’NEILL 19:06, Stephen BEGGS 21:54, Shaun CARTON 23:05, George BRIEN 23:47, Sylvia POLLOCK 24:56 PB, Alanna MILLAR 25:59, Pamela HOWE 26:27, Maria QUINN 27:16, Jonathan HUDDLESTON 27:25, Fergal MACKLE 31:43, Aisling HYNES 33:14, Caitriona MACKLE 38:24, Caoimhe ARMSTRONG 40:35, Deborah PURDY 40:36.

Wallace Park - Holly NEILL 32:37, Catherine BYERS 33:34; Limavady - Christopher MCNICKLE 17:41, Chris DENTON 17:59, Aaron STEELE 18:47 PB, John BUTCHER 21:53, Peter TEES 21:58, Kevin MCLEAN 23:06, David MCGAFFIN 23:18, Gary MOORE 23:27, Leanne QUIGLEY 24:57, Janet PATRICK 25:52, Alison C DUNCAN 28:55, Linda MC MICHAEL 30:12, John MCMICHAEL 30:12, Heather MCLAUGHLIN 31:44, Ingrid HAMILTON 34:50, Emma ALCORN 45:08.

Illaunmanagh - Elaine MONTGOMERY 34:00; Garvagh Forest - Bernadette O’KANE 22:22, Michael MCKEOWN 24:20, Deborah MC PHEE 25:43, Majella MCATEER 27:06, Andrew WILSON 28:36, Mariette MULVENNA 30:58, Caroline OWEN 58:06.

Limepark Playing Fields - Jonathan MCNABB 22:07