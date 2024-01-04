Christmas always has a busy running calendar, and this year was no exception with a veritable ‘selection box’ of events.

James Hughes at the Greencastle 5. Credit David McGaffin

A traditional opener to the Christmas festivities saw an impressive run from Ryan Kennedy on December 22, at the Run Armagh ‘Black Eye Friday’ Marathon where a 3:13:46 saw him finish in second place.

Boxing Day provided excellent running conditions, as over 120 runners headed to the Mournes for the traditional Turkey Trot. The 7.5km course presented the competitors with 400m of elevation to test their stamina and redress any calorie imbalance from Christmas Day. Peter Tees and Barry Mullan made the trip to the Kingdom of Mourne, where Peter finished 29th in 50:12, with Barry 51st in 55:08.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 38th Greencastle 5 Mile Road Race on Boxing Day attracted an impressive field of over 700 runners to this extremely popular event. Four Springwell RC members made the trip to Tyrone for the race with Jenny Chartres leading the quartet home, finishing 144th in 35:40. James Hughes was 189th in 37:11, with Patrick Magee 422nd in 43:08 and David Hughes 533rd in 46:42.

Jenny Chartres at the Greencastle 5. Credit David McGaffin

Saturday, December 30, saw the start of two days of races hosted by the East Antrim Marathon Series in Carrickfergus. In the half marathon four Springwell ladies rose to the challenge with Fiona Prue finishing as first lady and second overall in a time of 1:34:28. Alison Duncan ran a personal best to finish 13th in 2:08:01 with Sinead Graham 14th in 2:08:01 and Gael Butcher 15th in 2:08:02.

Chris Denton took full advantage of perfect weather on the Sunday as he produced another sub 3 hour run to add to his already extensive marathon CV. Chris produced a strong run to win the event in a time of 2:49:45, finishing over 29 minutes ahead of the second-place runner.

The Expleo Festival of Running on New Year’s Eve saw two Springwell RC members make the trip to the Belfast Harbour Estate for the event. In the 5k Janet Patrick ran a 25:38 to finish 132nd, while in the 10k Leisa McKenna produced a personal best time of 44:55 to finish 80th. Also on Sunday, in Tyrone, at the Lough 5 Road Race in Loughmacrory Shaun Carton ran a 39:22 to finish 279th in a field of over 700 competitors.

Parkrun

Chris Denton at the EAMs Marathon. Credit David McGaffin

Advertisement

Advertisement

Derry City - Nicola WHITE 33:48, Alan WHITE 33:49; Ecos - Kay HACK 36:58; Portrush - Mervyn THOMPSON 27:19, Patricia CRAIG 27:36, Reid JACK 28:00, Patrick MAGEE 28:51, Pamela HOWE 29:56, Barry MCBRIDE 31:43, Anne JACK 33:39, Lorraine ABERNETHY 37:16, Fergal MACKLE 46:52, Emer THOMPSON 56:15.

Ormeau - James THOMPSON 18:45, Ali SHAW 39:35; Antrim - Majella MCATEER 24:48, Shaun CARTON 24:59, Mariette MULVENNA 31:02; Limavady - Chris DENTON 18:24, Ryan GRAY 20:01, Gareth MCLAUGHLIN 23:48, Deborah MC PHEE 23:51, Kevin MCLEAN 24:02, Adrian FINLAY 24:06, Darren WALSH 24:54, Peter JACK 24:55, Leanne QUIGLEY 26:02, Janet PATRICK 27:09, John MCMICHAEL 31:52, Linda MC MICHAEL 31:52, Heather MCLAUGHLIN 32:55, Lara WALSH 35:24, Fergus THOMPSON 42:05