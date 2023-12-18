Thornhill College in Derry was the focus of activity this weekend for Springwell Running Club as the purple vests made a short trip up the road for the North West Cross Country.

Hosted by City of Derry Spartans, the North West Cross Country was held on Saturday (December 16). While the rain may have stayed away, there was still a biting northerly wind sweeping down Lough Foyle and the saturated ground quickly turned to mud.

Starting at 12:30pm the senior races were combined this week, with the men and woman running together on a 6km race that consisted of four laps of a winding, undulating course. In a competitive race Chris Denton produced a strong run to finish 16 th (2nd M50) with a time of 25:30, while Ashley McPhee continued her good form finishing as second Junior Female.

Springwell RC - 16th Chris Denton 24:18, 31st Christopher McNickle 25:30, 43rd James Weir 26:12, 46th Stephen McLaughlin 26:24, 94th John Butcher 28:39, 112th Fiona Prue 30:00, 135th Jonny Rowntree 31:37, 140th James Hughes 32:10, 158th Pauline Mullan 33:31, 169th Peter Jack 34:03, 179th Deborah McPhee 35:13, 187th Ashley McPhee 36:10, 189th Leanne Quigley 36:19, 195th Sinead Graham 37:25, 198th Alison Duncan 38:05, 200th Andrew Wilmot 38:58, 202nd Karen Campbell 39:32, 216th Gael Butcher 44:09, 217th Ingrid Hamilton 44:09, 219th Pauline Duke 45:04

John and Linda McMichael are on their Christmas travels visiting the Big Apple and while there they took the opportunity for a run round Central Park on Saturday (December 16) at the NYC Central Park Holiday Classic 10k. Linda crossed the line 169th in 1:06:05 with John not far behind in 177th in 1:08:18.

Parkrun

This weekend saw 42 Springers parkrunning at ten different venues. It was not a day for personal bests with many of the courses still suffering the effects of last week’s storms that resulted in slippery paths a few too many puddles.

A club spokesperson said: “Next Saturday’s parkrun is the last before Christmas with many of the events using the day to assist local charities, and there will undoubtedly be a bit of fancy dress about so be sure and join the party atmosphere. If you aren’t running then please consider volunteering, these events only happen through the efforts and goodwill of an army of volunteers who give up their time on Saturday mornings.”

Derry City - Ryan GRAY 19:48; Belfast Victoria - Elaine MONTGOMERY 32:30; Ecos - Reggie COLVILLE 20:22, Alan WHITE 25:57, Nicola WHITE 32:59, Kenneth BACON 1:01:33 Portrush - David O’NEILL 21:24, Andy WHITEFORD 21:49, Cathy ADAMS 25:56, Conor SHIELDS 26:51, Mervyn ADAMS 28:02, Reid JACK 28:34, Heather SPENCE 28:48, Mervyn THOMPSON 28:49, Seamus MCATEER 29:53, Barry MCBRIDE 30:10, Pamela HOWE 32:09, Gemma WRAY 33:51, Alanna MILLAR 33:52, Lorraine ABERNETHY 39:28, Caitriona MACKLE 41:33, Fergal MACKLE 45:19, Andrew WILSON 47:17, Emer THOMPSON 47:24, Patricia CRAIG 1:00:15.