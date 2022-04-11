Springwell Running Club on tour

Alan Nevin at Brighton Marathon

Florence Half Marathon

On Sunday, April 10,James Thompson took on the Firenze Half Marathon, a very popular event with just under 2,000 competitors.

Held in Piazza Santa Croce, Florence, Italy taking in two loops of the city centre passing many of the famous sites including the Ponte Vecchio and Duomo.

Helena Dornan, Adrian Finlay, Alan Nevin and David McGaffin at Brighton parkrun

James continues to show great running form finishing 15th out of 1,880 runners, in a time of 1:17:41. This is a highly competitive race with athletes from all over Italy.

James said: “It’s a great course and very scenic you get to run past many famous sites.”

James has worked closely with Colin Loughery of Preparation for Sport. Well done James on a fantastic performance!

Glenarm Castle Challenge

Deborah Archibald pictured with fellow members at her 100th parkrun

On Saturday, April 9, members attended the Glenarm Castle Challenge hosted by Born 2 Run.

Runners had the option of 5k, 10k and Half Marathon. A very hilly course taking in views of the Castle grounds, the club had a great performance with Lesley Logan placing 8th female in the half marathon finishing first in her age category.

Janet Patrick placed first in her age category in the 5k race. Members enjoyed the race and thanks to Born 2 Run for another great event. 5k - 26th Janet Patrick 28:48 (1stF60), 80th Caroline Owen 43:30. 10k- 31st Michael McKeown 52:44, 110th Pauline Duke 1:02:57. Half Marathon – 59th Lesley Logan 1:45:49 (1st F35),70th David Campbell 1:48:20, 80th Jonathan Huddleston 1:49:15, 118th Rose Lynas 1:55:57.

Kilomathon 13.1k

Glenarm Castle Challenge left to right Jonathan Huddleston. David Campbell, Lesley Logan, Caroline Owen and Michael McKeown

On April 10, Judith and Roy Buchanan travelled to Edinburgh to take on the Kilomathon 13.1k.

The event starts by the Royal Britannia Yacht on the former docklands of the Ocean Terminal with a finish in front of the West Stand inside Murrayfield. They swapped imperial measurement system for the metric system, and both had a strong performance. Judith Buchanan achieved 3rd female in her age category. 115th Judith Buchanan 58:25 (3rd F45), 215th Roy Buchanan 1:02:42.

Down Royal 5K

On April 10, Gemma Craig attended the Down Royal 5k hosted by Championchip Ireland.

Glenarm Castle Michael Mckeown and Pauline Duke

Gemma managed to achieve a personal best knocking 47 seconds off her old record. 13th Gemma Craig 29:02.

Brighton Marathon

On Sunday, April 10, four Springwell members travelled to Brighton to take on the Brighton Marathon. Weather conditions were perfect giving runners a chance to go for times.

Alan Nevin achieved a sub 3 hour and personal best and Michelle McElhinney was taking on her first marathon. Adrian Finlay and Helena Dornan also had a great performance, Helena is no stranger to the marathon distance having completed many in the past and Adrian ticks off number 6.

Fantastic performance from the four runners and support was on hand from club Chair David McGaffin who was on photo duty as well as encouraging runners. 197th Alan Nevin 2:58:59, 295th Adrian Finlay 4:02:05, 4212th Helena Dornan 4:22:29, 7630th Michelle McElhinney 5:41:41.

Parkrun

Helena Dornan at Brighton Marathon

Saturday, April 9 saw 42 members get their weekly parkrun completed at nine different venues.

Deborah Archibald celebrated her 100th parkrun at Portrush parkrun.

Some members who were at the Brighton Marathon decided to stretch their legs the day before the race at Hove Promenade, Brighton. Well done to all members who got the miles in!

Derry City Pauline Mullan 27:29

Ecos Ballymena - Rodney McPhee 18:35, Deborah McPhee 24:08

Portrush - Maurice Walker 19:09, Rhys Walker 20:33, Mervyn Thompson 23:54, George Brien 24:14, Fergus Thompson 24:28, Alanna Millar 25:42, Alan Platt 25:45, Patricia Craig 26:26, Liz Dowey 27:30, Andrew Wilmot 27:36, Andrew Wilson 28:54, Pamela Howe 28:58, Amanda Scott 28:58, Deborah Archibald 30:24, Elaine Montgomery 30:33, Catherine Byers 32:03, Bernie Drain 32:39, Emer Thompson 39:55, Kenneth Bacon 41:06, Caoimhe Armstrong 46:41.

Castlewellan - Gary Kendall 21:57

Larne - Janet Patrick 28:19

Limavady - Chris Denton 17:10, Darren Walsh 20:47, Peter Tees 21:42, John Butcher 21:43, Leanne Quigley 25:59, Alan White 26:58, Nicola White 29:14, Heather McLaughlin 29:27, Ingrid Hamilton 40:03.

Hove Promenade, Brighton - Alan Nevin 17:49, Adrian Finlay 22:57, David McGaffin 27:01, Helena Dornan 28:47

Hillsborough Forest- James Hughes 21:16, Jim Breen 26:09

Garvagh Forest- Bernadette O’Kane 21:28, Majella McAteer 23:55

James Thompson at the Florence Half Marathon