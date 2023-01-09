Springwell Running Club continued into January with club success and New Year’s Honours List recognition for club member Peter Jack.

An Creagan 5 Miler

Saturday, January 7 saw the purple army take on the next race in the Sperrin Harriers Winter Trail Series, An Creagan 5 Miler. 14 members got their vests on and headed for the trails.

Advertisement

Springwell’s Maurice Walker had a strong run taking 3rd place in the M50 category, Maurice has been going well. Bernadette O'Kane who has also had previous age category success continued her strong form to take 3rd lady in the F30 category.

Ingrid Hamilton celebrating her 100th parkrun at Limavady parkrun

Advertisement

Jane Talbot took first lady in the F50 category. The next race in the series is Drum Manor 10K on February 4.

12th Peter Tees 30:57,24th Rhys Walker, 29th Maurice Walker 32:40 (3rd M50), 43rd Bernadette O’Kane 34:55 (3rd F30), 65th Jane Talbot 37:35 (1st F50), 90th Majella McAteer 39:47, 93rd Michael Johnson 40:28, 95th Michael Mulvenna 40:30, 96th Sarah Milligan 40:47, 105th Carolyn Crawford 41:31, 112th Deborah McPhee 42:23, 123rd Andrew Wilmot 43:54, 130th Mariette Mulvenna 45:55, 131st Colin Connolly 45:59.

Advertisement

Derry XC

Saturday, January 7 saw the Derry XC take place – a 6k held at Thornhill College, hosted by City of Derry Spartans.

Janet Patrick celebrating her 250th parkrun with fellow members at Lower Drummans parkrun

31st James Weir 25:09, 33rd Christopher McNickle 25:25, 35th Stephen McLaughlin 25:31, 42nd Aaron Steele 26:07, 102nd David McGaffin 31:26, 106th George Brien 32:02, 108th Peter Jack 32:12, 117th Pauline Mullan 33:34, 121st Richard Pollock 34:04, 124th Sylvia Pollock 34:33.

Advertisement

New Year’s Honours List

Springwell Running Club would like to congratulate member Peter Jack, who has been recognised in the New Year’s Honours List for services to Endurance Sport and charity in Northern Ireland with an MBE.

Advertisement

parkrun results

Members at the Derry XC

This week saw 57 members at twelve different venues. There were five personal bests recoded this week from: David Campbell at Garvagh Forest, Gareth McLaughlin at Lower Drummans, Colin Connolly at Musa, Conor Shields at Ormeau Park and Shane McLaughlin at Limavady.

Congratulations to Janet Patrick who celebrated her 250th parkrun at Lower Drummans.

Advertisement

Ecos - Seamus MCATEER 24:31; Erris - Phyllis MCGRAW 30:21; Fort William - Elaine MONTGOMERY 57:44; Limepark Playing Fields - Jonathan MCNABB 22:32; Hillsborough - Holly NEILL 30:38; Garvagh Forest - Shaun CARTON 23:28, David CAMPBELL 25:42 PB, Michael MCKEOWN 27:41, Gemma CRAIG 32:45; Lower Drummans - John BUTCHER 20:17, Gareth MCLAUGHLIN 20:39 PB, Darren WALSH 21:13, Adrian FINLAY 22:38, Alan PLATT 24:30, Patricia CRAIG 25:43, Roy BUCHANAN 27:56,

Janet PATRICK 29:06, Kenneth BACON 42:03, Caroline OWEN 44:11.

Advertisement

Members at the Derry XC

Portrush - David O'NEILL 21:00, Jude MOORE 23:38, Cathy ADAMS 26:19, Mervyn THOMPSON 26:57, Alanna MILLAR 28:25, Elizabeth DEIGHAN 29:35, Maria QUINN 30:34, Grainne MOORE 31:02, Andrew WILSON 33:34, Pauline DUKE 33:34, Roisin WALKER 34:09, Caitriona MACKLE 45:43, Fergal MACKLE 46:07, Caoimhe ARMSTRONG 46:18, Emer THOMPSON 47:55, Lorraine ABERNETHY 52:02.