It was a quiet week for Springwell Runners with the icy weather causing more race and parkrun cancellations.

Well done to member Jonathan Huddleston who ran the Irish Life Dublin Marathon in support of Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke. Jonathan sadly lost his father in March this year and decided to support this great charity in memory of his late father. His father enjoyed training as an amateur footballer and loved Dublin, so Jonathan decided Dublin Marathon was a perfect way to remember him.

Jonathan would like to thank everyone who encouraged him through his training and supported his fundraising efforts. He was overwhelmed by the amount of donations and the kindness of people who supported him. Jonathan recently presented Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke with a cheque for £2537.50.

Advertisement

Cash for Kids Santa Run

Rhys Walker, Maurice Walker and Alan Nevin at Portrush parkrun

Advertisement

On Sunday, Springwell members gathered for a social run in Ballymoney in support of Cash for Kids. This charity supports those kids affected by poverty, illness, neglect or

having additional needs across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

This was organised by Ladies Club Captain Deborah McPhee and Ballymoney area representative Rodney McPhee. Members enjoyed a three and five mile group followed by refreshments.

Deborah and Rodney would like to say thank you to all those who came to the run and for the kind donations. The Santa Run raised a fantastic total of £375.65.

Chris Denton completing his 300th parkrun at Portrush

parkrun results

Advertisement

32 members got their weekly parkrun in at two venues this week.

Parkrun had two milestones this week – Alan Nevin completed his 100th parkrun at Portrush and Chris Denton also celebrated his 300th parkrun at Portrush. Thanks to those who volunteered, without people volunteering there would be no parkrun.

Advertisement

Portrush - Chris DENTON 17:59, Alan NEVIN 18:54, David O'NEILL 19:17, Andy WHITEFORD 19:47, Maurice WALKER 20:47, Rhys WALKER 20:53, Judith BUCHANAN 22:22, Cathy ADAMS 24:42, Mervyn THOMPSON 24:53, Paul MOORE 24:57, Alan PLATT 25:15,

Members at the Cash for Kids Santa Run in Ballymoney

Jonathan HUDDLESTON 25:24, Patricia CRAIG 26:10, Barry MCBRIDE 26:40, Alanna MILLAR 26:56, Elizabeth DEIGHAN 27:01, Pamela HOWE 27:02, Janet PATRICK 27:11, Aidan MOONEY 28:45, Colin CONNOLLY 29:06, Liz DOWEY 29:21, Aisling HYNES 31:15, Caroline OWEN 45:20, Elaine MONTGOMERY 45:29, Catherine BYERS 45:30, Lorraine ABERNETHY 45:31, Caitriona MACKLE 45:36, Fergal MACKLE 46:23, Kenneth BACON 48:03, Emer THOMPSON 50:32, Roisin WALKER 54:24.