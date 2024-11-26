St Monica's boxer Callum McAlinden brings home the Ulster 9 Counties Championship title
Callum. 'The Cabra Cobra' is the new 9 County boy 4, 52kg champion after securing gold in Belfast on Sunday afternoon.
The young lad from Cabra and a pupil at St Mark’s School in Warrenpoint was outstanding against a very strong opponent in the final.
Coach Owen Murphy said: “Callum deserved this win, his commitment to training is fantastic.
“He travels from Cabra to train five nights a week at the club and is a great example to our other boxers at St Monica’s as to what it takes to be successful at this sport.
“This is a great result at this time of the season for Callum and it will build his confidence, especially as we have more competitions coming up. With him being a strong southpaw, he is definitely one to watch out for.”