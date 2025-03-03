St Monica's boxer James McCann represents Ireland and earns victory in his debut

James McCann has plenty to smile about after his Irish debut victory over Wales.

​St Monica’s Boxing Club notes

​

On Saturday, March 1, James McCann made history by representing Ireland in a thrilling Youth International showdown against Wales at the iconic Guildhall in Derry and the St Monica's boxer emerged victorious.

High stakes contest

James McCann with his coach Owen Murphy.

It was a high-stakes contest in Derry that kept spectators on the edge of their seats, including the huge amount of supporters who travelled from Newry to cheer James on.

Coach Owen Murphy said it was a privilege to be asked by the Irish team coach to do James’s corner in what was his first International.

From the first bell, both boxers showcased their impressive technical prowess, exchanging powerful punches and quick footwork. Reon Wright, the Welsh champion, likes to box on the outside keeping it long range while James is more of a fighter who likes to get in close, work on the inside hitting body and head shots.

It was James who ultimately gained the upper hand. Having to dig deep he did not let his Irish team down. James emerged victorious, securing a hard-fought win with a 3-2 split decision.

James McCann's supporters who travelled to Derry for the Ireland v Wales international.

The atmosphere at the Guildhall Derry was electric, with fans from both Ireland and Wales showing their unwavering support. The historic venue provided the perfect backdrop for James memorable victory.

Memorable milestone

Saturday night marked a significant milestone in McCann’s young boxing career, as he proudly represented Ireland.

His coach Owen said, “This win for James lets him know that he can compete at the highest level with the best boxers. James is only 17 and is surely one to watch in the coming years as he continues to build on his success and rise through the ranks in the sport. I have no doubt he has a bright future in front of him.”

After breaking his collar bone in August in a mountain bike accident James came back training at the start of December and has been training six days a week at the club. His next fight will be later in the month against the English champion on a show in Belfast. After that James will be taking a well-deserved rest.