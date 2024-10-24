St Monica's boxer Joseph McParland takes home the Ulster 9 Counties title

St Monica's boxer Joseph McParland was crowned new Ulster 9 County champion Boy 3 37kg on Sunday.
​Last Sunday night was a good one for St Monica’s Boxing Club and for one of their members in front of a packed crowd with a gold medal and a title brought home on the night.

The Newry-based boxing club had a fantastic night in Tyrone as ​St Monica’s boxer Joseph ‘Toke’ McParland lifted the 9 Counties Boy 3, 37kg Ulster Championship gold medal on Sunday in a packed community centre in Cookstown.

This win adds to plenty of recent success for the club and it was another proud day for Joseph and his coaches and fellow club members.

Coach Owen Murphy said this is a great competition to start the season off and a great title for young Joe to win.

“Joe boxed very well and we were pleased with his performance. His next competition is the Belfast Halloween Box Cupboard.

“Joe is improving all the time and we are looking forward to the season ahead for him.”

