St Monica's boxer Kayla Harris brings home the gold from the Manchester Box Cup

Kayla Harris, 42kg Manchester Box Cup Champion.

​St Monica’s Boxing Club notes

​St Monica's Boxing Club fighter Kayla Harris was outstanding in Manchester Box Cup at the weekend.

After winning her semi final on Saturday Kayla went onto face a strong opponent Emily Rigby from JCBA Boxing Club in the final on Sunday.

After a unanimous decision Kayla got her hand raised to become The Manchester Box Cup 42kg champion for 2025.

There was high praise for Kayla after the win, not least from her coach Sandra Gray who said: “Kayla was looking forward to this competition and had trained very hard for it.

“The dedication that Kayla puts in at the club five nights a week is a credit to her. I, along with the rest of the coaches in the club, couldn't be more proud of her."

“She is a great example to any young athlete and I have no doubt there are greater opportunities to come for Kayla in this sport,” she continued.

“A big thank you to the other coaches from our club that travelled to this competition. Also to Kayla's mum and to Newry High School for their support where she is a pupil.”