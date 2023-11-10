​St Monica’s claim three golds

Joseph McParland was up first, and after his opponent withdrew from the semi-final, Joseph had a straight final against Liam Weatherall from Star of The Sea Boxing Club. Joseph won by a unanimous decision to become the Boy 2, 32kg Box Cup Champion. Daire McGuinness had three fights in three days. In his quarter-final against Liam Devine, from Townland BC, the referee stopped the contest in Round 2. Daire won his semi-final against Cormac Smyth on a unanimous decision and it was the same in the final against Marcus Dogra from Saints BC in Belfast, to become Box Cup Boy 3, 44kg Champion.

James McCann, who also had three fights in three days, won his quarter-final and semi-final with unanimous decisions. He came up against John Joe Boyle from St John’s Bosco, Belfast, in the final on Monday and again another unanimous saw James lift the Youth 1, 48kg Box Cup. Coaches Owen Murphy and Dessie Toman were delighted with the performances over the three days. Owen said “This is one of the hardest competitions to enter and come away with a result. There were boxers from Italy, England, Scotland, Wales, and Ireland, so the standard is very high. To come away with three gold medals and all getting unanimous decisions was a fantastic result for the lads and the club.”