St Patrick's Primary School Olympic handball teams compete in all-Ireland finals
A Portrush primary school travels to Limerick today (April 23) to compete in the All-Ireland Olympic Handball Final in Limerick.
The teams from St Patrick’s Primary School will represent County Antrim in the national finals on Wednesday against schools from the length and breadth of Ireland.
The Causeway Street school will field a boys and girls team in the finals at University of Limerick. They were given a rousing send off from the school community on Tuesday morning.
Best of luck to the teams!