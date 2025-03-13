'Steely' performance from Kyokan Judo Club at Sheffield championships
Coleraine’s Kyokan Judo Club travelled to the British Schools Championship in Sheffield on March 8 and 9.
Kyokan took five self funded members to Championship held at the English Institute of Sport in the city.
Timothy Oland became the British Schools Champion while Ebony McCahon won a silver medal. Brandon Richardson and Alex Gibb both won a bronze medal.
Matthew Gibb placed seventh, winning three fights out of five.
Head Coach of Kyokan, Garfield Richardson said: “Another fantastic weekend for Kyokan Judo.”