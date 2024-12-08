Storm Darragh doesn't deter Craigavon Table Tennis Club

Well done to the Craigavon A and B team who courageously travelled to Ballymena during Storm Darragh to go up against Antrim, Down, Monaghan and Donegal in a team event.

Storm Darragh caused a few no shows but the dedicated travellers went bat to bat in a great days table tennis with Craigavon A coming second and Craigavon B winning the plate.

Well done to everyone involved and hope all players and supporters got home safe and sound.

CTTC gathers every Tuesday and Thursday evening from 7pm to 9pm at the South Lake Sports Centre.

Come join us and discover what you've been missing in the world of table tennis!