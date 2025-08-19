Luke Kelly, of Candour Track Club, stormed to victory, setting a new course record of 31:06. In the women’s race, Gemma Turley, of Ballycastle Runners, delivered a stellar performance, crossing the line in 38:31.

Praising the dedication of all involved, Andy Smyth, race director, said “Storming the Castle is more than just a race—it’s a celebration of community, resilience, and shared joy. From elite athletes to first-time runners, volunteers to spectators, every person played a part in making this day unforgettable. We’re proud to see Carrickfergus come alive with such energy and support.”

“The success of this event is a testament to the tireless efforts of Seapark AC members and our incredible network of volunteers, marshals, and community partners—including the Carrickfergus Air Force Cadets, Senior Gateway Club, and Vineyard Church—whose contributions are vital to the smooth running and welcoming atmosphere of the day.”

Special thanks were extended to the event’s principal sponsors: Ownies Bar Bistro and Clanmil Housing Association. The organisers were also delighted to welcome the Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Tyler Hoey, who presented prizes to the winners. Women’s race: 1st Gemma Turley, Ballycastle Runners - 38.31; 2nd Elisoa Crawford, North Belfast Harriers - 38.48; 3rd Tori Anderson, Ballydrain Harriers - 39.58. Men’s race: 1st Luke Kelly, Candour Track Club - 31.06; 2nd Kieran Kelly - Raheny Shamrock - 32.14; 3rd John Black - North Belfast Harriers - 32.20

1 . Storming the Castle Barn Runners took part in the hometown event. Photo: Submitted

2 . Storming the Castle Seapark Pacers stepping into the shade during Sunday's sun-kissed event. Photo: A Gordon

3 . Storming the Castle Luke Kelly crosses the line to win the men's race. Photo: Submitted

4 . Storming the Castle Gemma Turley on her way to success in the women's race. Photo: Submitted