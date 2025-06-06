Students take on Golf’s Green Future in two-day sustainable innovation challenge

From computer science to environmental engineering, psychology to product design – students from across disciplines and borders came together this week to tackle one big question: How can golf lead the way on sustainability and climate action?

Supported by The R&A, the Sustainable Innovation Challenge brought 90 students from Ulster University, University of Liverpool, Manchester Metropolitan, and Berlin School of Economics and Law to Northern Ireland for an unforgettable two-day learning experience on the North Coast and in Belfast.

The two-day challenge combined immersive field learning with high-impact collaboration. Day one saw students exploring Portrush and Royal Portrush Golf Club, engaging with local sustainability issues and forming cross-university teams. Day two featured an intensive innovation sprint at Ulster University Belfast, culminating in live pitches at Belfast City Hall, judged by industry experts.

The unique event also served as a powerful opportunity to widen access to industry engagement – offering students from diverse and varied backgrounds the chance to network, collaborate, and apply their skills in practical settings. For many, it was their first experience of working across disciplines and borders on global sustainability issues.

A Game-Changing Start at Royal Portrush Golf Club

Day one began with a tour of Portrush town, hosted by Causeway Coast and Glens Council, helping student develop their understanding of local business and how the Open Championship impacts and supports business growth in the area.

From there, it was off to Royal Portrush Golf Club, one of the world’s most iconic Open venues. Students were welcomed by The R&A before getting a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the course – and even a moment with the legendary Claret Jug.

From there, the final context setting activity led students to Whiterocks Beach for a closer look at the environmental impact of major sporting events on local ecosystems.

Professor Derek Jackson, Professor of Coastal Geomorphology at Ulster University, who led the field session, said:

“We often see the spectacle of sport, but not always the footprint it leaves behind. Events like this are vital for showing the next generation how to build solutions that are both ambitious and grounded in science.”

The day closed with team building, dinner and early-stage idea generation as students formed cross-university teams and began to map out their approach to the challenge.

Sprint to the Finish in Belfast

Day two took the energy up a notch with an all-day innovation sprint at Ulster University in Belfast. Students refined their ideas with guidance from a range of industry mentors – from sport and tech to engineering, finance, media and fashion – before pitching their solutions to a judging panel at Belfast City Hall.

One student, Emma from University of Liverpool said:

“It’s been amazing to work with people from different countries and subjects. We don’t usually get the chance to mix like this. It’s opened my eyes to what’s possible when you bring creative and scientific thinking together.”

The challenge wrapped up with a civic reception and awards ceremony at Belfast City Hall, with the top three ideas celebrated for their innovation, impact and potential.

John Kemp, Assistant Director, Sustainable Golf Development at The R&A said:

“This challenge demonstrated the value of fresh thinking and cross-disciplinary collaboration. There were inspiring elements in all the final pitches, and the judges were unanimous in recognising that components from each of the top three ideas have real potential to be developed and embedded into future Open Championships.”

More Than Just a Challenge

Beyond the beaches, the brainstorms, and the boardroom pitches, the Sustainable Innovation Challenge was about connection – between disciplines, between universities and between the next generation of thinkers and the complex issues they’ll help solve.

Brian Byers, Student and Graduate Opportunities Manager at Ulster University, said:

“We wanted to give students an opportunity to think differently – to develop and broaden their understanding of the context in which sustainable solutions are developed. The R&A and their hosting of the Open Championship provided the ideal context and the ideas the students came up with were bold, creative, and full of purpose.”

Maria McAlister, Experience Development Manager at Tourism NI, who took part in the challenge as a business mentor and panel judge, said:

“Academic research and innovation have a critical role in shaping a sustainable future for our tourism industry.

“I was delighted to be part of the event which offered a unique opportunity to share knowledge, collaborate and be inspired by those who will shape and influence our sector into the future.

“Tourism NI are committed to long-term strategies that future-proof Northern Ireland’s tourism offering and provide meaningful economic, social and environmental benefit.”

Employer partner at the event, Michael Kerr, Regional Business Development Director at RSK, said:

“It’s so inspiring to see students bring fresh perspectives to the role sport can play in shaping a more sustainable future. This isn’t just a university exercise – some of these ideas have the power to drive real change for sustainability in sport and beyond.”

1 . Contributed International teams collaborate at Royal Portrush during the Sustainable Innovation Challenge, hosted by Ulster University and supported by The R&A. This unique two-day event brought together students to develop fresh sustainability solutions for golf and major sporting events. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Cross-university student teams pitched their ideas for sustainable golf innovation during a high-energy sprint session at Ulster University Belfast. The Sustainable Innovation Challenge, supported by The R&A, gave students the opportunity to tackle environmental and social issues through the lens of sport. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Celebrating innovation at Belfast City Hall: students from the Sustainable Innovation Challenge, hosted by Ulster University and supported by The R&A, attended a civic reception where the most impactful ideas to shape golf’s sustainable future were awarded. Photo: Submitted