Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Success for Newtownabbey teams at Boccia NI tournament

A Newtownabbey-based boccia team lifted the Sam Hunter trophy as the competition recently made a return following the Covid-19 pandemic.
By The Newsroom
Published 25th May 2023, 10:09 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 10:15 BST

The event, which took place on May 15 at The Spectrum Centre in Belfast, saw 10 teams from across Belfast, Lisburn and Newtownabbey battle it out for the accolade dedicated to Sam Hunter, a participant in many Boccia NI tournaments.

The event is the longest running tournament for Boccia NI with the competing teams all eager to take home the shield.

The winners on the day were The Three Degrees from Newtownabbey, with Billy’s Rangers, also from Newtownabbey, taking second place. Both teams are members of the Antrim Newtownabbey Seniors’ Forum (ANSF).

Most Popular
The Three Degrees.The Three Degrees.
The Three Degrees.

Congratulating the ANSF members, a spokesperson for the body said: “Congratulations to the ANSF boccia teams who took first and second place at the coveted Sam Hunter Shield Tournament.

“First place went to ‘The Three Degrees’- a great result for our ladies who were first timers at the tournament. Also, well done the runners up Billy's Rangers, who are no strangers to bringing back boccia trophies to the forum.”

A spokesperson for Boccia NI explained: “Boccia is a competitive sport, almost like bowls, which is played from a seated position and is therefore ideal for those with movement or sensory impairment.

"It can be tailored to suit young people and adults of all abilities and can often be used in a variety of settings, such as care homes, folds and schools.

Billy's Rangers.Billy's Rangers.
Billy's Rangers.
Read More
Rugby Heritage Cup: Ballyclare High players to compete in inaugural tournament

"If you think this is something you might be interested in trying, or know someone who might like to give it a go, contact Robert McQuiston at Boccia NI on 07594378635.”

Related topics:NewtownabbeyBelfastBilly