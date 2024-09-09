Success for Portstewart bowlers at IWBA Championships in Dublin

Bernie O'Neill (left) is presented with the trophy for the triples title. Credit Portstewart Bowling Clubplaceholder image
Congratulations to the women’s trio from Portstewart Bowling Club who were crowned Irish Triple Lawn Bowls Champions 2024 recently.

The club had four players competing in the IWBA Championships in Dublin, playing at CYM, the club of IWBA President Jacqui Byrne.

Bernie O'Neill, Pauline Curry, Caroline Murray and Theresa O'Neill competed in the Triples and Senior Fours. They were successful in the Triples but lost narrowly in the Senior Fours semi-final.

They will now represent Ireland in the British Isles Championship in Wales next year.

