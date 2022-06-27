Success for powerlifter Eastwood

The competition was run by both the Northern Ireland powerlifting federation and the Irish powerlifting federation. Debutant lifter 14 year old Louis Eastwood from Cookstown entered the competition and finished second place against a much more experienced lifter.

Louis was competing in the 59kgs bodyweight class and weighed in at 57kgs. First up for the Cookstown boy was the squat. Louis powered up a very strong 100kgs.

The lift met the approval of all three judges.

Next up was the benchpress, Louis pressed 70kgs and again met the approval of the judges. The Northern Ireland benchpress record is 75kg. Last up for Louis was the deadlift, with lifts of 142.5kgs and 152.5kgs awarded the Cookstown man then went 162.5kgs in his last lift.

The place erupted in cheers and applause as all three judges gave Louis the 162.5kgs lift.

This was a unofficial Northern Ireland deadlift record and incredibly was just 5kgs short of a British record in this his very first competition, his 332.5kgs total qualified Louis for next years British Championship. Louis is coached by former world champion and six times British champion powerlifter Randall Crooks, the strength coach has been with Louis just seven months.

He said: “What we have achieved in seven months is nothing short of incredible. For me the most important thing was to get Louis’s technique perfect and then work on a strength programme.”

Cookstown's Louis Eastwood with Randall Crooks