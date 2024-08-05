Success for the 58th Old Boys at the NIBA Championships

History made at The Northern Ireland Bowling Association National Championships for one local North Belfast team.

David Shaw became the first 58th Old Boys Bowling Club member in the club's 67-year history to win the Northern Ireland Bowling Association Junior Singles Championsip during the NIBA Championship finals at Ward Park, Bangor on Saturday, August 3.

David defeated his opponent from Dromore 21-20. Being two shots behind and with his last bowl, David brilliantly drew his last bowl to get the two shots needed to bring the trophy home.

The 58th Old Boys Bowling Club are a lawn bowling club based at Grove Park, North Belfast and are one of the most diverse clubs within the NIBA with females, children and seniors playing within their ranks and currently compete in the 12 player NIBA Division 4.

For more information on the club you can visit their Facebook page and to see the full list of winners of all the NIBA Championships held at Ward Park please visit nibabowls.org